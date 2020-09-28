Stella & Chewy's Announces Soccer Star Alex Morgan As New Brand Ambassador

Alex Morgan knows that to excel on the soccer field, she must incorporate a diet centered around proper nutrition. And off the field, Alex takes this same approach when it comes to feeding her two dogs Kona (age 1) and Blue (age 4), which is why she feeds them Stella & Chewy's Essentials dog kibble, packed with premium natural ingredients that support whole body health and allow her dogs to thrive.

"I've tried a lot of different food options for Kona and Blue in the past without success, but with Stella & Chewy's Essentials kibble I've found a keeper. It fits their dietary needs and is a great option for pet parents looking for a premium diet for their fur babies," said Alex Morgan. "This partnership feels right because of my love for animals and Stella & Chewy's commitment to supporting pet adoption. Both Kona and Blue were rescued from animal shelters, and so many more animals need and deserve loving homes. I hope together we can help make this happen."

The partnership between Alex Morgan and Stella & Chewy's is a yearlong collaboration with various exciting initiatives planned over the next several months and into 2021. Follow Stella & Chewy's on social media (@stellaandchewys) to keep up on the brand's work with Alex and to learn more about the products.

"Stella and Chewy's is thrilled to partner with Alex Morgan," said Marie Moody, founder, Stella & Chewy's. "As an accomplished professional soccer player, Alex knows that best-in-class nutrition and peak performance go hand in hand. We're excited to offer pet parents a chance to win a free year's supply of the same kibble Alex feeds her dogs through our sweepstakes."

Year of Good Stuff Sweepstakes*

Pet parents can enter the Year of Good Stuff Sweepstakes for a chance to win a year's worth of Stella's Essentials dog kibble by visiting the company's website. Two bonus entries can be earned by uploading a receipt with proof of purchase of a Stella & Chewy's product, and by completing a pet profile on Stella & Chewy's website. The contest begins on September 28, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. United States Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on November 22, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET (the "Promotion Period").

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) AND CANADA 18 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 11/22/20. For Official Rules, prize description and odds disclosure, visit https://www.stellaandchewys.com/yearofgoodstuff. If Canadian resident, mathematical skill-testing question must be correctly answered to win. 5 Grand Prizes (approximate retail value of $539.91USD/$796.41CAD) available to be won. Sponsor: Stella & Chewy's LLC, 111 W. Oakview Parkway Oak Creek, WI 53154, U.S.A.

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews and broths and treats. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

