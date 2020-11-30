Stella & Chewy's Donates More Than $250,000 Worth Of Dog Food To Oregon Humane Society In Honor Of Giving Tuesday

"Stella & Chewy's is committed to supporting animal shelters and rescue organization across the country that are devoted to improving the lives of pets in need through our Journey Home Fund program," said Marie Moody, Founder of Stella & Chewy's. "We're fortunate to be in a position to be able to help and we're happy to be working with the Oregon Humane Society for Giving Tuesday during this challenging year."

Bags of kibble from the Stella & Chewy's donation will also be given out at the Oregon Humane Society's Giving Tuesday pet food bank, which provides free pet food to community members in need, including those facing economic hardships due to the pandemic.

"We're so grateful for this generous gift from Stella & Chewy's, as it will make a direct positive impact on the dogs in our care, and for pet-owners in the community," said Sharon Harmon, President and CEO of Oregon Humane Society. "This year has brought so many challenges but OHS has continued to help animals in need and provide essential services."

Stella & Chewy's has long been committed to helping animals. The company established its Journey Home Fund program to bring awareness to the awesomeness of adult and senior pet adoption. As part of the Journey Home Fund, every purchase helps feed adult and senior shelter pets. Since 2018, the company has donated more than 1.5 million meals to shelters and rescues and continues to donate a minimum of 250,000 meals each year. For more information about Stella & Chewy's, visit https://www.stellaandchewys.com/.

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews and broths and treats. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

About Oregon Humane Society

The Oregon Humane Society is the Northwest's oldest and largest humane society, with one of the highest adoption rates in the nation. OHS receives no government funds for its adoption, education and animal cruelty investigation programs. Visit oregonhumane.org for more information

SOURCE Stella & Chewy's

