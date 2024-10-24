STELLA & CHEWY'S LAUNCHES E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TO MAKE RAW FEEDING AND TREATING MORE ACCESSIBLE FOR PET PARENTS

The new direct-to-consumer website builds upon Stella & Chewy's continued presence in neighborhood pet stores and other retailers to make feeding raw and raw-inspired pet food more convenient

OAK CREEK, Wis., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella & Chewy's, the category leader in the raw pet food space, announces a new way to bring the power of raw to pets through the launch of their direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce website. Now live at stellaandchewys.com, pet parents can directly source nearly 100 cat and dog freeze-dried raw products, treats and kibble. Pet parents can also receive a 15% discount off their first subscription, and 5% off all future recurring orders.

Courtesy of Stella & Chewy's

Over the past few years, there has been a tangible shift in how pet parents source products for their pets. In fact, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 80% of pet parents purchased pet food online in 2022, and 76% purchased treats. This provided an opportunity for Stella & Chewy's to expand their channels to make filling bowls with raw food easier and more convenient!

By directly reaching customers where they prefer to purchase pet food and products, the new D2C platform will allow more pets to reap the benefit of a raw diet. Not only does it taste incredible, but a raw diet can help with keeping a healthy weight, shiny coat, cleaner teeth and improved energy. The e-commerce site will feature fan-favorites like Meal Mixers, Carnivore Crunch and Raw Coated Cage-Free Kibble as well as new offerings such as Meowfulls.

"Selecting food and treats for our pets is an important decision, one that allows us to not only choose best-in-class nutrition but also to show our love," said Marie Moody, CEO and founder of Stella & Chewy's. "We're thrilled to offer new ways to further partner with pet parents by making the raw food they know and trust accessible wherever they prefer to shop."

As part of the new platform, pet parents will receive 15% off their first subscription, with an additional 5% off future recurring orders. Not an online shopper? No problem! Those who prefer an in-store experience will unlock access to even more deals at local neighborhood pet stores via the locating feature on the website.

"Together with our neighborhood pet and retail partners, the new e-commerce platform further unifies our sales channels and provides deeper insights that help us better meet the needs of pet parents," said Sean Hurley, Chief Growth Officer at Stella & Chewy's. "We look forward to continuing to not only find new ways to meet these needs, but build trusted, lasting relationships with our customers."

Stella & Chewy's products will remain available for purchase at online retailers, Petco and neighborhood pet stores across the country. To learn more about Stella & Chewy's range of premium raw and raw-inspired pet food for dogs and cats, visit https://www.stellaandchewys.com/ or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram.

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality raw and natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews, broths and treats. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call (877) 477-8977.

