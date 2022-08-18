STELLA & CHEWY'S LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER NATIONAL AD CAMPAIGN, "ALL YOU NEED IS RAW"

The omni-channel campaign, led by Chicago-based creative agency Highdive Advertising, and directed by Ian Kibbey and Corey Creasey of Terri Timely, consists of multiple :15 and :30 second spots and will include cable TV, connective TV/Video, audio, social media, experiential, custom content, mobile rich media and influencer relations.

"We're so excited for this partnership with Stella & Chewy's," said Mark Gross, CCO and co-founder of Highdive Advertising. "As many of us at Highdive are pet parents or lovers ourselves, we appreciate Stella & Chewy's commitment to providing pets with healthier, less processed foods. For their first-ever national brand campaign, we knew we had to go bold and candid with these spots to show exactly how raw pets can be — and why we simply love them for it. We thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with the Stella & Chewy's team to bring this campaign to life and can't wait for what's to come."

The paid media strategy, developed and implemented by the award-winning Exverus Media, employs advanced data and analytics to measure brand awareness, sales performance and online conversions of each media element. The holistic media strategy and approach was designed to rapidly grow household penetration and bring new consumers into Stella & Chewy's family of growing products of raw dog and cat food and treats.

"Our consumer insight is that pet parents want shared experiences with their pets. So the media placements had to support 'co-viewing' opportunities: think Animal Planet and Bravo, pet music playlists on Spotify and pet Reddit communities," said Tasha Day, VP of Media at Exverus Media.

To learn more about Stella & Chewy's range of premium raw and natural pet food for dogs and cats, visit www.allyouneedisraw.com or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram .

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality raw and natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews, broths and treats. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

About Highdive

Founded in 2016, Highdive (highdiveus.com) is an independently owned, full-service creative agency headquartered in Chicago. Built for brands that want best-in-class creative but don't want the baggage that usually comes with it, the agency has a singular promise: to create the healthiest client and agency relationships in the world. Led by four seasoned advertising executives who set out to create an agency made up exclusively of top performers across every discipline, Highdive is breaking the traditional agency model to deliver work so powerful it can't be ignored for brands including Jeep, Ram Trucks, Lays, Beam Suntory, NHL, Nike, Boost Mobile, Airheads, Fruit-tella, and Rocket Mortgage. On a rapid growth trajectory, Highdive has been recognized as Advertising Age Small Agency of the Year, Midwest, three times and 2020 Advertising Age National Small Agency of the Year. Highdive also ranked number one on Adweek's 2020 Fastest Growing Agencies List.

About Exverus

Named by Ad Age as a Media Agency of the Year, Los Angeles-based Exverus is a strategic media consultancy that starts with a brand's passions and objectives and translates them for today's media landscape. Designed specifically to meet the needs of culture-creating brands in high-growth mode, Exverus partners with clients to deliver integrated campaigns that get people talking, build brand value and drive sales. For more information, follow @exverus or visit www.exverus.com.

