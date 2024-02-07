STELLA & CHEWY'S LAUNCHES NEW DENTAL TREATS PROMOTING CANINE ORAL HEALTH

Dental Delights combine function and fun to help maintain dental health at home

OAK CREEK, Wis., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella & Chewy's, the category leader in the raw pet food space, announces the launch of Dental Delights – a fun, engaging treat that's clinically proven to help control plaque and tartar – just in time for National Pet Dental Health Month.

Stella & Chewy’s new Dental Delights are just good, clean fun! Natural dental treats for dogs that help clean teeth and freshen breath, with a unique, engaging shape and delicious taste.

According to the American Veterinary Dental Society, more than 80% of dogs show signs of oral disease by the time they are three years old. In fact, dental disease is one of the most common medical conditions seen by veterinarians, according to Stella & Chewy's veterinarian partner, Dr. Angie Krause, DVM, CVA, CCRT at Boulder Holistic Health.

"As a veterinarian, I strongly believe that with the right tools and knowledge, pet parents can help maintain their furry friend's dental hygiene and can play a role in preventing oral health issues at home," said Dr. Krause. "Just like the rest of the Stella & Chewy's portfolio, Dental Delights are made with high-quality ingredients and are a fun way for dogs to play and stay mentally stimulated."

Dental Delights are specially designed to roll and flip, providing extra stimulation while bringing joy to a dog's dental hygiene. Each treat includes ridges and nubs for flossing and scraping, peppermint and parsley flakes for fresh breath and cage-free freeze-dried chicken for flavor dogs will love.

"At Stella & Chewy's, we are always looking for innovative ways to promote pet health, whether it's through food or preventative care. We're thrilled to enter the dental category with Dental Delights to give pet parents a treat that can show their dog love with its engaging design while also maintaining dental hygiene," said Rob Nelson, Vice President of Brand for Stella & Chewy's.

Stella & Chewy's Dental Delights treats come in four sizes, extra-small, small, medium and large, with single-serve treats available in the small, medium and large sizes, making them a great solution for dogs of different sizes. The new dental treats will be available for purchase at online retailers and select neighborhood pet stores across the country starting in February 2024. Dental Delights will be available at Petco stores starting in April 2024. For more information on where to purchase, visit https://www.stellaandchewys.com/where-to-buy/.

To learn more about Stella & Chewy's range of premium raw and natural pet food for dogs and cats, visit https://www.stellaandchewys.com/ or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram .

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality raw and natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews, broths and treats. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

