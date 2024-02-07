STELLA & CHEWY'S LAUNCHES NEW DENTAL TREATS PROMOTING CANINE ORAL HEALTH

News provided by

Stella & Chewy’s

07 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Dental Delights combine function and fun to help maintain dental health at home

OAK CREEK, Wis., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella & Chewy's, the category leader in the raw pet food space, announces the launch of Dental Delights – a fun, engaging treat that's clinically proven to help control plaque and tartar – just in time for National Pet Dental Health Month.

Continue Reading
Stella & Chewy’s new Dental Delights are just good, clean fun! Natural dental treats for dogs that help clean teeth and freshen breath, with a unique, engaging shape and delicious taste.
Stella & Chewy’s new Dental Delights are just good, clean fun! Natural dental treats for dogs that help clean teeth and freshen breath, with a unique, engaging shape and delicious taste.

According to the American Veterinary Dental Society, more than 80% of dogs show signs of oral disease by the time they are three years old. In fact, dental disease is one of the most common medical conditions seen by veterinarians, according to Stella & Chewy's veterinarian partner, Dr. Angie Krause, DVM, CVA, CCRT at Boulder Holistic Health.

"As a veterinarian, I strongly believe that with the right tools and knowledge, pet parents can help maintain their furry friend's dental hygiene and can play a role in preventing oral health issues at home," said Dr. Krause. "Just like the rest of the Stella & Chewy's portfolio, Dental Delights are made with high-quality ingredients and are a fun way for dogs to play and stay mentally stimulated."

Dental Delights are specially designed to roll and flip, providing extra stimulation while bringing joy to a dog's dental hygiene. Each treat includes ridges and nubs for flossing and scraping, peppermint and parsley flakes for fresh breath and cage-free freeze-dried chicken for flavor dogs will love.

"At Stella & Chewy's, we are always looking for innovative ways to promote pet health, whether it's through food or preventative care. We're thrilled to enter the dental category with Dental Delights to give pet parents a treat that can show their dog love with its engaging design while also maintaining dental hygiene," said Rob Nelson, Vice President of Brand for Stella & Chewy's.

Stella & Chewy's Dental Delights treats come in four sizes, extra-small, small, medium and large, with single-serve treats available in the small, medium and large sizes, making them a great solution for dogs of different sizes. The new dental treats will be available for purchase at online retailers and select neighborhood pet stores across the country starting in February 2024. Dental Delights will be available at Petco stores starting in April 2024. For more information on where to purchase, visit https://www.stellaandchewys.com/where-to-buy/.  

To learn more about Stella & Chewy's range of premium raw and natural pet food for dogs and cats, visit https://www.stellaandchewys.com/ or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram.  

About Stella & Chewy's   
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality raw and natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews, broths and treats. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.   

MEDIA CONTACT:   
Stella & Chewy's   
Rachel Brubeck
847.903.7883
[email protected] 

Zeno Group for Stella & Chewy's
Samantha Strausser
630.200.6303
[email protected] 

SOURCE Stella & Chewy’s

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.