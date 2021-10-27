Stella & Chewy's Partners with Pilots To The Rescue to Fly Senior Shelter Pets to New Homes

This year, Stella & Chewy's is making senior pet adoption easier than ever by not only continuing to offer potential pet parents adoption fee reimbursements for any dog and cat age 5+ rescued from shelters across the U.S. and Canada throughout the month of November, but also partnering with Pilots To The Rescue to sponsor flights bringing senior pets into more adoptable cities to help them find their forever homes.

"When I was first introduced to Stella & Chewy's, I knew our joint missions of rescuing senior pets would make a great impact on the lives of these amazing animals, but also the families bringing them home," said Michael Schneider, founder of Pilots To The Rescue. "I'm honored to be working together this year to kick start National Adopt a Senior Pet Month by transporting senior animals to new cities in hopes of adoption."

Since the National Adopt a Senior Pet Month campaign's inception in 2019, Stella & Chewy's has helped more than 650 senior pets find their forever homes. The campaign is part of the brand's Journey Home Fund program, which was established in 2018 and aims to bring awareness to adult and senior pet adoption while ensuring shelter pets have best-in-class nutrition – especially during this holiday season.

In addition to the pets rescued through Stella & Chewy's work with Pilots To The Rescue, there are thousands of senior dogs and cats in shelters across the country in need of homes. Senior pets can make a welcome addition to many families, as they are more attentive and learn quickly, have mastered house training basics, and have established personalities, behaviors, and sizes.

Pet parents who adopt a senior shelter pet during the month of November can visit www.StellaandChewys.com/Adopt to submit adoption forms for fee reimbursement*. Additionally, Stella & Chewy's is providing these new pet parents with a $40 value voucher to redeem on any Stella & Chewy's product that will allow these senior pets to thrive once in their new homes.

"I was inspired to start our company by my own rescue dogs, Stella and Chewy – so I know firsthand all of the joys pet adoption can bring," said Marie Moody, founder of Stella & Chewy's. "Stella & Chewy's has long placed a focus on senior pet adoption, but this year we're overjoyed to be taking things even further by not only eliminating the barrier of the cost of adoption, but also making senior pets more accessible by our work with Pilots To The Rescue."

To learn more about Stella & Chewy's, and the importance of senior pet rescue, visit www.stellaandchewys.com/journeyhome or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

*Stella & Chewy's will reimburse up to $80,000 in adoption fees during the month of November

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews, broths and treats. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

