Stella & Chewy's Pledges To Cover Adoption Fees For Senior Pets Rescued From U.S. Shelters Throughout Month Of November

Pet parents who open their homes and family this month to a senior rescue pet – which includes dogs and cats age 4 and older, can visit www.stellaandchewys.com to submit their adoption forms for fee reimbursement*, courtesy of Stella & Chewy's. Applicable senior pet parents will also receive a month's worth of free Stella & Chewy's food to ensure their new pet's diet starts off on the right foot once they get home. *Terms & Conditions apply www.stellaandchewys.com

Stella & Chewy's commitment to supporting senior pet rescue spans National Adopt a Senior Pet Month and beyond. The company established its Journey Home Fund program, aiming to bring awareness to the awesomeness of senior pet adoption. As part of the Journey Home Fund, every purchase helps feed adult and senior shelter pets. Since 2018, the company has donated more than half a million meals to shelters and rescues and continues to donate a minimum of 250,000 meals each year.

"Stella & Chewy's has long placed a focus on senior pet adoption, but this year we wanted to do something extra special to support this important cause, and what better time to do so than National Adopt a Senior Pet Month?!" said Marie Moody, founder, Stella & Chewy's. "My dogs Stella & Chewy, who were the inspiration behind our company, were both senior rescues, so I know first-hand the impact a senior pet adoption can make on the lives of both pets and their owners. By covering adoption fees this month, we hope more people feel encouraged to welcome a senior pet's love into their home."

In addition to the unconditional love a senior pet is eager to give its next owner, there are many benefits to bringing home an older pet versus a puppy or kitty. Most senior rescues have already mastered the behavior and house-training basics, which can be a big challenge with younger pets. Senior pets are also much more attentive and learn quickly, even "new tricks," and are eager to please their owners. Additionally, older pets already have established personalities, behaviors and sizes - so their new owners can feel confident choosing the perfect companion for their households, families and lifestyles.

Those interested in submitting for senior pet adoption fee reimbursement, can visit www.stellaandchewys.com. To learn more about Stella & Chewy's, and the importance of senior pet rescue, visit www.stellaandchewys.com/journey-home/ or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Founded in 2003, the company strives to provide the highest quality natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. Stella & Chewy's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews and broths and treats. Headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, all of the company's products are made in the United States. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit www.stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

