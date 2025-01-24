STELLA AI SELECTED TO JOIN GM IMR DDS PROGRAM

GM Approves STELLA AI for GM IMR DDS Program Revolutionizing GM Dealership Operations

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLA Automotive AI, the leader in conversational AI for the automotive industry, has been selected for General Motors' (GM) In-Market Retail (IMR). This collaboration gives GM dealerships access to STELLA's advanced AI platform, revolutionizing customer engagement, boosting operational efficiency, and capturing top line revenue.

Now, GM retailers can utilize STELLA's powerful AI platform to provide seamless customer engagement across multiple channels, including live chat, text, and voice interactions. This ensures that customer inquiries are addressed promptly, driving engagement and maximizing sales and service opportunities. With established integrations and direct access to leading service schedulers and DMS providers such as Reynolds and Reynolds, CDK, Xtime, myKaarma, and more, STELLA delivers a frictionless, multi-channel experience that ensures fast, professional interactions and elevates customer service, setting a benchmark for customer service excellence.

Rich Sands, CEO of STELLA Automotive AI, shared his excitement about the announcement, saying, "We are proud to provide GM dealers with our industry-leading AI platform that offers natural conversational capabilities across all customer preferred channels including voice, text, and webchat. Our flexible real-world configuration options and proven certified data integrations create a truly frictionless customer experience. This collaboration further reinforces our commitment to defining the future of AI in automotive retail, showcasing how STELLA's innovative AI platform delivers measurable results for both dealerships and their customers."

STELLA's intelligent AI platform empowers dealerships to effortlessly engage customers while preserving the essential human touch. By automating key processes and other key tasks, STELLA eliminates hold times, reduces costly BDC overhead, and accelerates customer engagement. This automation enables dealerships to efficiently manage higher volumes of customer inquiries, ultimately empowering service advisors to focus on the customer experience without compromising personalized service, resulting in improved satisfaction, operational performance, and driving better business outcomes.

To learn more about how STELLA Automotive AI is revolutionizing the automotive retail experience, visit www.stellaautomotive.com today.

About STELLA Automotive AI

STELLA Automotive AI is the leading provider of intelligent conversational AI technology for the automotive industry. With its simple-to-deploy SaaS platform, STELLA automates repetitive customer service tasks, improves communication, and connects customers with experts in real-time. By using natural language processing, STELLA is revolutionizing the automotive retail experience—helping dealers and OEMs improve efficiency, boost customer satisfaction, and increase profitability.

