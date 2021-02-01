Stella Artois And Lenny Kravitz Inspire You To Savor Moments Together At Super Bowl LV With Their New "Invest Your Heartbeats In The Life Artois" Campaign

Through this program, the brand will encourage everyone to invest in a diverse portfolio of unscripted nights, last-minute plans and good times spent laughing and loving with a Stella Artois in hand and those dearest to you. The return? Accruing fond memories together that will be savored for a lifetime.

"Over the last year, many of us have found the value of investing our heartbeats and time in each other and discovered all kinds of new ways to come together safely to make memories," said Lara Krug, VP of Marketing, Stella Artois. "Well into the new year now, we want to inspire everyone to keep hedging their bets in shared moments together, so we're taking the campaign to an exceptionally poignant platform that has long brought people together, Super Bowl LV."

An Unforgettable Bond: Stella Artois & Lenny Kravitz Bring "Heartbeat Billionaire" Film To Super Bowl LV

To get everyone in on the value of investing in each other, Stella Artois collaborated with Grammy Award-winning rock musician Lenny Kravitz for the new film, "Heartbeat Billionaire," airing during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7.

In the musical film, Lenny Kravitz's message of love is delivered via poetic spoken word as the beloved rocker plays to the (heart) beat of his own drum and guitar. As his famous song "It Ain't Over Til It's Over" chimes in, Kravitz is transported to the brand's animated and colorful interpretation of The Life Artois - the Stella Artois mindset of savoring life together with those who matter most.

"This life is short, and while we're all given the opportunity to live through 2.5 billion heartbeats, each one is special and should be treated as such," said Lenny Kravitz. "It's a very powerful message and it comes at a very special moment for everyone to pause and marvel at life's true riches - our time with each other."

Tune in now on the Stella Artois YouTube page to view "Heartbeat Billionaire." As part of Anheuser-Busch's commitment to build a more sustainable future, the film has earned the Gold Green Seal by the Environmental Media Association and follows the guidelines for sustainable production of TV, movies and events.

Art Not Ads: Taking Reimagined Investment Advice To The Streets Through Creative Out-Of-Home

Outside of the film, Stella Artois will spread low-risk, high return investment advice across the country via fresh out-of-home. Overlaid with beautiful illustrations from The Life Artois, the brand shows the juxtaposition of typical business counsel reimagined as tips for savoring life together.

Such insider trade secrets include:

How do you invest in shares in The Life Artois? By sharing a meal over a Stella Artois with someone you love.

What's the best way to invest in networking in The Life Artois? By opening your windows to your neighbors in order to connect with each other from afar.

What's the smartest way to invest in late hours in The Life Artois? By enjoying an evening of cheersing together with Stella Artois and friends.

Kicking off last week, the investment advice threaded through the brand's Twitter page and continues today with opportunities to join the conversation. Tag a friend who you want to invest in, and @StellaArtois may just send you a complimentary round of beer to savor together.

Extending through March, the "Invest Your Heartbeats In The Life Artois" 360 marketing campaign will live on television, online, on social, in OOH and culminate with a soon-to-be-dropped announcement that will keep people investing in each other through winter with special incentives and unforgettable experiences.





