Stella Artois Is Making The Red Party Cup A Little More Stylish This Summer With The Release Of Its "Red Stella Cup"

Sold you say? Be one of the first 1,000 to visit stellaartois.com/RedStellaCup and a 6-pack of Red Stella Cups is yours for free*. All you'll need to do is crack open a cold Stella, fill one up, and enjoy.

"This summer we're all about empowering our consumers to enjoy everyday moments just as much as they would on vacation, and nothing says 'vacation' more than time spent enjoying the outdoors with friends and family," said Peter Van Overstraeten, VP, Premium & Super Premium Brands, Anheuser-Busch. "That's why we decided to make the Red Stella Cup, the summer upgrade we all deserve. Quality beer in a quality party cup perfect for the outdoors – what's not to love?"

Fingers weren't fast enough to snatch a free set? Not to worry, Red Stella Cups are also available for purchase at stellaartois.com/RedStellaCup. Roll into your weeknight hang with a 6-pack of Red Stella Cups for the price of $10.00, or grab a full party pack of 24 for $30.00. You can count on it being a game changer, literally.

Whether you're sipping poolside with friends or enjoying long summer nights, we want to see these Red Stella Cups in action. Pour a Stella, lift one up, snap a photo and share using @StellaArtois and #RedStellaCup.

To view and download more images of the Red Stella Cup, head over to the AB Newsroom.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

*RED STELLA CUP GIVEAWAY

No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents (except AL, AR, CA & TX residents) who are 21+. Offer begins on 6/24/19 and ends on 7/15/19, or until all prizes have been awarded, whichever comes first. See Offer "Terms & Conditions" at stellaartois.com/RedStellaCup for prizes & details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

