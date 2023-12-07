STELLA AUTOMOTIVE AI ANNOUNCES DATA INTEGRATION WITH XTIME BENEFITING DEALER CUSTOMERS

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLA Automotive AI, the leading provider of high-end conversational AI technology designed to revolutionize the customer experience for the automotive sector, today announces a data integration with Cox Automotive's Xtime, the leading provider of end-to-end software solution that drives consumer loyalty and revenue for automotive dealers in each stage of the service process. This new read-write data integration will provide benefits for mutual dealer customers of both STELLA Automotive AI and Xtime.

STELLA Service Booking, an AI Digital Voice Assistant (DVA), promptly answers every inbound call on the first ring, 24/7, completely eliminating hold times. This streamlined approach empowers customers to conveniently schedule appointments, reducing the booking process to under two minutes. With this data integration, STELLA service bookings seamlessly integrate into the Xtime platform saving dealers from the task of re-keying information, ultimately saving the dealer time and reducing potential errors.

Rich Sands, CEO of STELLA Automotive AI, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: "The integration with Xtime has been a remarkable journey, offering dealers transformative benefits. Early adopters are thrilled with the integration reporting increased efficiency, improved customer satisfaction, and heightened profitability."

STELLA's AI-powered digital voice assistant offers a front end solution for the dealer, where STELLA speaks with customers and navigates them through common questions, checking the schedule, and making service lane bookings. STELLA effectively manages the majority of calls but can seamlessly transition customers to dealership staff, allowing for enhanced dealership operations, reducing costs, and improving customer service scores.

For more information about STELLA Automotive AI, visit www.stellaautomotive.com .

About STELLA Automotive AI

STELLA Automotive AI is a leader in providing high-end conversational AI technology to the automotive industry. With breakthrough AI solutions, STELLA enhances the automotive retail experience, benefiting dealer operations, customer satisfaction, and overall efficiency. The company's dedication to delivering game-changing technology tailored to the automotive sector sets it apart in the industry.

Media Contact:

Shelli Clark

Director, Marketing

STELLA™ Automotive AI

E: [email protected]

C: (913) 485-2145

SOURCE STELLA Automotive AI