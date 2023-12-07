STELLA AUTOMOTIVE AI ANNOUNCES DATA INTEGRATION WITH XTIME BENEFITING DEALER CUSTOMERS

News provided by

STELLA Automotive AI

07 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLA Automotive AI, the leading provider of high-end conversational AI technology designed to revolutionize the customer experience for the automotive sector, today announces a data integration with Cox Automotive's Xtime, the leading provider of end-to-end software solution that drives consumer loyalty and revenue for automotive dealers in each stage of the service process. This new read-write data integration will provide benefits for mutual dealer customers of both STELLA Automotive AI and Xtime.

STELLA Service Booking, an AI Digital Voice Assistant (DVA), promptly answers every inbound call on the first ring, 24/7, completely eliminating hold times. This streamlined approach empowers customers to conveniently schedule appointments, reducing the booking process to under two minutes. With this data integration, STELLA service bookings seamlessly integrate into the Xtime platform saving dealers from the task of re-keying information, ultimately saving the dealer time and reducing potential errors.

Rich Sands, CEO of STELLA Automotive AI, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: "The integration with Xtime has been a remarkable journey, offering dealers transformative benefits. Early adopters are thrilled with the integration reporting increased efficiency, improved customer satisfaction, and heightened profitability."

STELLA's AI-powered digital voice assistant offers a front end solution for the dealer, where STELLA speaks with customers and navigates them through common questions, checking the schedule, and making service lane bookings. STELLA effectively manages the majority of calls but can seamlessly transition customers to dealership staff, allowing for enhanced dealership operations, reducing costs, and improving customer service scores.

For more information about STELLA Automotive AI, visit www.stellaautomotive.com.

About STELLA Automotive AI

STELLA Automotive AI is a leader in providing high-end conversational AI technology to the automotive industry. With breakthrough AI solutions, STELLA enhances the automotive retail experience, benefiting dealer operations, customer satisfaction, and overall efficiency. The company's dedication to delivering game-changing technology tailored to the automotive sector sets it apart in the industry.

Media Contact:
Shelli Clark
Director, Marketing
STELLA™ Automotive AI
E: [email protected]
C: (913) 485-2145

SOURCE STELLA Automotive AI

Also from this source

STELLA AI and UpdatePromise Announce Game-Changing Integration for Automotive Dealership Appointment Scheduling

STELLA Automotive AI and UpdatePromise proudly announce a strategic integration set to reshape appointment scheduling and elevate customer service...

STELLA AI Announces Integration with myKaarma, Elevating the Customer-Dealer Experience

STELLA Automotive AI has completed an intelligent read-write integration with myKaarma that allows STELLA to operate seamlessly within the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.