STELLA Automotive AI Appoints Fred Seidelman as Chief Technology Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLA Automotive AI, the leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions for dealerships, today announced the appointment of Fred Seidelman as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In this role, Fred will drive STELLA's technology strategy, product innovation, and platform scalability as the company accelerates growth across automotive retail.

Fred brings more than 30 years of technology leadership experience, much of it within automotive. He has built high-performing teams, driven digital transformation, and delivered measurable business results through technology.

Most recently, Fred served as Global CTO at McCann Relationship Marketing (MRM), where he oversaw a global department of 450 professionals, delivering award-winning digital experiences and helping scale the business to more than $60 million in annual recurring revenue. Previously, he was part of the senior management team at RouteOne, LLC—a joint venture of GMAC, Ford Motor Credit, Toyota Financial, and Chrysler Financial—where he helped develop the patented RouteOne Automotive Credit Management Platform and grow the company into a leader in automotive finance.

At STELLA, Fred will focus on advancing engineering, product design, and delivery to support dealer adoption and revenue growth. His leadership will strengthen STELLA's ability to scale its AI solutions that enable dealerships to engage consumers 24/7, streamline operations, and capture more sales and service opportunities.

"Fred's expertise in enterprise architecture, digital transformation, and customer experience is exactly what STELLA needs as we enter our next phase of growth," said Rich Sands, CEO of STELLA. "His proven ability to design and deliver scalable, customer-first solutions will strengthen our mission to make dealerships more efficient and profitable while delivering frictionless customer experiences."

"I am excited to join STELLA at such a pivotal time," said Seidelman. "The automotive industry is undergoing a major shift toward AI-driven engagement, and STELLA is at the forefront. I look forward to working with the team to deliver innovative solutions that drive measurable outcomes for our dealer partners."

About STELLA Automotive AI

STELLA is the leading AI solution purpose-built for automotive dealerships to drive better consumer engagement. STELLA helps dealers maximize revenue, improve productivity, and deliver exceptional customer experiences through both inbound and outbound engagement.

SOURCE STELLA Automotive AI, Inc.