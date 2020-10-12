Stella Connect Announces Elaine Welteroth as Keynote Speaker at Virtual CX Summit

Elaine brought social consciousness to the pages of Teen Vogue, and broke new ground as the youngest person and the second African-American ever to hold the editor in chief title in Condé Nast's 107-year history. Through her leadership, Teen Vogue became the voice of a generation. These days, you can see Elaine as a judge on Project Runway, on the red carpet, or promoting her NYT best-selling book More Than Enough.

Elaine will be joining Level Up for its closing keynote, a fireside chat with Julie Li, Stella's VP of People, entitled, "More than Enough."

To register for Level Up and learn more about Elaine's keynote and other speakers, visit the website.

About Stella Connect

Stella Connect, which was recently acquired by Medallia, the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management, focuses on unlocking the potential of millions of frontline people to better serve and connect with their customers. Our solutions serve to inspire and help teams create great customer experiences.

Stella Connect is the first platform that connects QA with customer feedback and coaching, giving CX leaders insight into contact center performance and, ultimately, customer satisfaction.

Brands using Stella Connect include Williams-Sonoma, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz, and hundreds more across industries. Stella Connect is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.stellaconnect.com.

