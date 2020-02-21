Stella Connect Releases 2020 "State of Customer Service" Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Connect, a fast-growing, disruptive provider of Customer Experience and Contact Center quality management solutions, has just released the company's latest research on trends in the Customer Service industry. Using data from hundreds of high-growth companies, Stella's 2020 State of Customer Service Report explores key trends of rapidly growing customer service teams.

Analysis of the data shows that, unsurprisingly, Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scoring remains companies' highest priority, followed by First Contact Resolution (FCR), and managing Net Promoter Scores (NPS). Across the industry, the median CSAT score is 94 percent (4.72 on a 5-star scale) and First Call Resolution averages 91 percent. NPS scores in these high-growth companies are high, at an average of 69–well above overall industry average of 50-60.

"The findings of this year's research reveal how early-stage, high-growth, and legacy enterprise companies alike work to remain competitive and build unbeatable customer loyalty," said Dave R Taylor, Stella Connect's CMO. "The best practices of high-growth teams, found in the report, include actionable examples from companies like Postmates, Brooklinen, and lululemon. Seeing how these market leaders use actionable data gathered from Stella's solutions to increase overall CSAT and improve CX is inspiring."

To view the report, visit https://info.stellaconnect.com/state-of-customer-service-2020 .

For more information about Stella Connect, or to read about how brands are using the platform, visit www.stellaconnect.com.

About Stella Connect

Stella Connect is the first platform that connects customer feedback, QA, and coaching, giving CX leaders visibility into performance and driving improvement of front-line teams.

Brands using Stella Connect include Williams-Sonoma, ESPN, Earnin, and hundreds more across industries. Stella Connect is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.stellaconnect.com.

