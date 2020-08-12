Stella Connect Releases Self-Care in Support Guides

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Connect, a disruptive provider of SaaS contact center Quality Assurance and Performance Management solutions, has recently released its Self-Care in Support Guides . The guides were created after surveying 20 CX professionals about how they support wellness & mental health for their teams and themselves.

"Working in customer-facing roles can be very difficult, and supporting the wellness and mental health of front-line teams isn't discussed as often as it should be," said Kerrie Bond-MacInnes, Events and Community Manager at Stella Connect. "A core value of Stella Connect's mission is to empower front-line teams, and we wanted to create a resource for managers and agents to turn to when they're feeling the weight of their jobs and the world around them."

The guides include actionable strategies on how to talk about wellness within your teams and how to manage wellness and mental health proactively. Additionally, they provide insights on how to keep teams motivated and engaged while ensuring that wellness stays top of mind when working remotely.

To download the guides, visit here.

About Stella Connect

Stella Connect focuses on unlocking the potential of millions of frontline people to better serve and connect with their customers. Our solutions serve to inspire and help teams create great customer experiences.

Stella Connect is the first platform that connects QA with customer feedback and coaching, giving CX leaders insight into contact center performance and, ultimately, customer satisfaction.

Brands using Stella Connect include Williams-Sonoma, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz, and hundreds more across industries. Stella Connect is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.stellaconnect.com .

