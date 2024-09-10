Stella Foundation Announces 11th Annual Women's Venture Summit: A Pivotal Gathering for Female Founders and Investors

Arian Simone and Elizabeth Gore to Headline

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Foundation proudly announces the 11th Annual Women's Venture Summit (WVS), set to take place in San Diego from September 25–27, 2024. This year's summit, a cornerstone event in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, will spotlight two trailblazing leaders, Arian Simone (CEO and Founding Partner of the Fearless Fund) and Elizabeth Gore (President and Co-Founder of Hello Alice), to discuss their landmark legal battles supporting women and founders of color.

Women's Venture Summit 2024 Keynote Speakers

WVS 2024 is more than just a conference; it's a movement aimed at bridging the persistent gap between female founders and investors. The summit features a dynamic agenda filled with transformative workshops, insightful panels, and the much-anticipated pitch competition. Since its inception, WVS has facilitated over $200 million in fundraising for women-led companies, becoming a crucial catalyst for change in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Elizabeth Gore and Arian Simone, two powerhouse advocates for women entrepreneurs, will be at the forefront of this year's summit. Their discussion will delve into their respective legal battles—Elizabeth Gore's victory with Hello Alice and Arian Simone's ongoing fight with Fearless Fund—to highlight the challenges and triumphs of supporting women and founders of color.

"Over the last year, I have come to know Elizabeth as we continue to preserve and expand our organizations," said Arian Simone, CEO and Founding Partner of the Fearless Fund. "We have become sisters united in our experiences as well as our cause. I am thrilled to discuss our journeys to this point, why we each started this vital work, and where the future must take us."

"The best entrepreneurs thrive during times of crisis. They use ingenuity to find opportunities when others throw in the towel," said Elizabeth Gore, President and Co-Founder of Hello Alice. "A black swan event, when navigated with creativity, can bring new perspectives that lead to profitability. I am excited to highlight this at Stella's Women's Venture Summit and discuss how these moments can reshape the future of entrepreneurship."

WVS is designed for aspiring women investors, seasoned founders, and community partners who are committed to advancing the role of women in the entrepreneurial world. Attendees will gain access to a network of brilliant, high-achieving women, share insights, and make meaningful connections that can lead to groundbreaking deals.

"As we approach the 11th Annual Women's Venture Summit, I'm filled with immense pride and excitement for what we've built," says Flossie Hall, CEO of Stella. "By bringing together female founders and investors, we're not only breaking down barriers but also creating opportunities that will have a lasting impact on our communities and economy. Together, we're rewriting the rules and shaping a future where women are at the forefront of innovation and investment."

The three-day summit will commence with a Fireside Chat featuring Silvia Mah, PhD, Founder & Chairwoman of Stella, and Lolita Taub, General Partner at Ganas Ventures. The agenda includes keynote addresses from industry leaders including Sylvia Kwan (Ellevest), Kelly Ann Winget (Alternative Wealth Partners), and Bailey DeVries (SBA). Panel discussions and workshops will cover a range of critical topics, including Personal Finance Best Practices for Early-Stage Founders, How to Support Your Founders Beyond the Check, Structuring Funds: Mapping Out Your Thesis, Strategy, and Financials 101, Breaking Into VC and Angel Investing, and Funding Beyond VC: Exploring Alternative Financing Options.

"Women investors have the unique power to transform the startup ecosystem by channeling capital into the hands of women founders and emerging fund managers," says Dr. Silvia Mah, who founded Women's Venture Summit & Stella Foundation over a decade ago. "By doing so, we not only fuel the success of high-performing businesses but also pave the way for a more inclusive and prosperous economy. When women invest in women, they activate a cycle of empowerment, innovation, and wealth creation that reshapes the future for generations to come."

This year's summit also marks the 10th Annual Women's Fast Pitch, a premier national competition that shines a spotlight on innovative women-led ventures. Six exceptional finalists, selected from a competitive pool of over 100 applicants and 24 semi-finalists, will vie for over $50K in grants, investments, and in-kind services.

The Women's Venture Summit is proudly supported by sponsors including The Impact Seat Foundation, Cooley, Comcast, Ad Astra Ventures, BMO, Dell, Knobbe Martens, Phoenix Fund Services, HVM Communications, Snell & Wilmer, Teknos, and UBS.

To view the full agenda and secure your spot at this transformative event, visit Women's Venture Summit. General admission tickets start at $499.00, and VIP tickets are available starting at $799.00. Follow the summit on social media @wearewvs.

About Stella Foundation:

Founded in 2012, Stella connects women founders and investors to the right resources – at the right time – in their journeys. From ideation to funding to exit, women founders and investors look to Stella for its powerful constellation of support made up of an inclusive community, curriculum, access to capital events including the annual Women's Venture Summit, advisory services and funding opportunities. For more information, contact https://stella.co/.

Media Contact:

Laura Henson

HVM Communications

[email protected]

917-539-7812

SOURCE Stella Foundation