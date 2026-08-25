Partnership accelerates the agency's expansion into life, annuities and supplemental health products with substantial support and Integrity's AI-powered technology and resources

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Stella Health Insurance Agency ("Stella Health"), an independent marketing organization based near Los Angeles, California, and led by Erick Stella. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Stella Health Insurance Agency Expands Agent Offerings through Integrity’s Proven AI-Powered Solutions Speed Speed

Stella Health's purpose came into focus from the realization that many Medicare beneficiaries were not receiving the quality care and attention they deserve. Stella Health specializes in Medicare products and works with underserved populations in the Los Angeles area and beyond. To help close the service gap, founder Erick Stella and his team built strong relationships with major medical providers that want to help Medicare-eligible patients access the coverage they need. Stella Health's agents are specially trained to serve these beneficiaries by forming cohorts according to experience, with tailored support at every level. The result is a rapidly growing team and a widening network of loyal, long-term clients.

"Erick's focus on the underserved markets in Southern California is so admirable. Just like Integrity, he found his mission and built his business around fulfilling it," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Stella Health has built a thriving, service-driven business and can now leverage Integrity's extensive partner resources for scalable growth. Our AI-powered technology and renowned partner network create a runway for Stella Health to serve more individuals and families, develop more agents and build an organization that will last well into the future. I'm so excited to welcome Erick and the entire Stella Health team to the Integrity family and I look forward to their contributions and perspective."

"In Integrity, I found many of the same values that drove me to build Stella Health — including a shared commitment to family-first culture and a strong desire to serve more Americans," said Erick Stella, President of Stella Health. "IntegrityCONNECT has been a game changer for our agents by incorporating all aspects of their business into one platform built to help them deepen client relationships and fuel growth. This partnership also accelerates our expansion into life, annuities and supplemental health products, with support, resources and training for our agents every step of the way. In so many ways, partnering with Integrity feels like a breakthrough moment and our team is committed to reaching our full potential."

Integrity's AI-first platform has transformed the industry by providing agents with a comprehensive, integrated overview that connects vital aspects of their business. IntegrityCONNECT®, an all-in-one platform and business growth engine, increases operational efficiency and supports scalable growth by streamlining the quoting, application and enrollment process, as well as ongoing policy management. Agents feel more empowered to deepen connections with clients by using Ask Integrity® — the industry's first-of-its-kind, AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant. This innovative solution allows agents to glean and leverage vital information such as in-the-moment data analysis and intelligence, personalized coverage recommendations and proactive policy management reminders. In addition, all Integrity partners receive additional proprietary benefits such as actionable data and analytics, sound leadership guidance and ongoing innovation.

Stella Health joins a collective of exceptional trailblazers and visionaries who make up Integrity's rapidly growing partner network. These respected thought leaders recognize that today's consumers need more accessible life, health and wealth offerings — and they're committed to creating holistic solutions that meet those needs. Together, they are optimizing financial and insurance processes for all stakeholders by making them simpler, more streamlined, and ultimately more human. The result is a transformative approach to protection and planning that helps people better prepare for the good days ahead.

For more information about Stella Health's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/StellaHealth.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Stella Health Insurance Agency

Stella Health Insurance Agency is a Southern California-based independent insurance agency specializing in Medicare Advantage plans and healthcare solutions for individuals and families. With a people-first approach rooted in education over sales, the agency's licensed professionals help beneficiaries navigate plan options on their terms, with a thorough focus on doctor access, prescription drug coverage and overall plan fit. Widely regarded as a trusted resource by physician offices, medical groups and community liaisons throughout Southern California and beyond, Stella Health is especially committed to serving underserved communities. The agency is centered on expanding access to assistance programs and improving the overall quality of care for populations that need it most.

SOURCE Integrity