Stella Mental Health Introduces the Stella Research Initiative

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Mental Health today announced the launch of the Stella Research Initiative, a new umbrella effort uniting several major advancements designed to make mental health care more informed, more transparent, and easier to access for patients, providers, and researchers. The initiative includes a first-of-its-kind research data hub, an insurance directory tool, an enhanced mental health symptoms quiz with treatment outcome data, and direct online booking — all working together to eliminate the most common barriers to care.

As part of the initiative, Stella will debut a publicly accessible research hub, which will allow clinicians, researchers, and patients to explore data from more than 10,000 people treated across the Stella network. This includes real outcomes for trauma, anxiety, and depression, as well as results tied to advanced treatments such as the Dual Sympathetic Reset Stellate Ganglion Block (DSR SGB) , ketamine infusion therapy , Spravato® and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS ). By sharing clinical results, Stella is advancing interventional psychiatry research using real data, not assumptions.

Stella currently offers an insurance directory tool that lets patients instantly see which treatments are covered by their insurance in each state. It streamlines the search for care and brings much needed transparency to the mental health process.

Additionally, the newly updated mental health symptoms quiz goes beyond basic screening. In under two minutes, users can learn their level of symptom severity and receive a personalized report showing how people with similar symptoms responded to treatment — based on data provided from real patients treated at Stella.

"Stella was founded to deliver breakthrough trauma treatment, but that was just the beginning," said Michael Gershenzon, Co-Founder/CEO of Stella Mental Health. "The Stella Research Initiative represents the next frontier. We are giving patients and providers something mental health has never truly offered: real outcomes, real transparency, and a seamless pathway from symptom recognition to care."

The initiative also includes integrated direct booking, making Stella one of the only mental health providers that enables a patient to assess symptoms, understand costs, review real data, and schedule a treatment appointment, all in one continuous experience.

Stella remains committed to reshaping what is possible in mental health — expanding access, raising clinical standards of care, and building a future where treatment is proven, personalized, and stigma-free.

Stella Mental Health currently operates across the U.S.—including Encinitas, Irvine, Los Angeles, CA; Oak Park and Westmont, IL; Boston, MA; five locations throughout Utah and +10 certified DSR SGB partner sites—providing specialized care for symptoms of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and OCD. With more than 20 locations nationwide and international clinics in Israel and Australia, Stella has helped over +30,000 patients reclaim their lives through effective, evidence-based treatments. For more information and locations, please visit www.stellamentalhealth.com .

Stella is a leading Interventional Psychiatry practice committed to transforming mental health care through advanced, evidence-based protocols for severe trauma, stress, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI). With a multidisciplinary team of board-certified physicians, advanced psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists, psychiatrists, and dedicated advocates, Stella integrates advanced biological, psychological, and psychiatric approaches to deliver personalized care.

