Stella Rising Tapped To Lead e-Commerce Strategy For Vitamin World

NEW YORK and WESTPORT, Conn., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rising, a leading independent media and marketing agency, announced that it has been selected as the e-commerce strategy agency for leading specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company Vitamin World, which has offered the highest quality nutritional products for over 40 years.

As part of these efforts, Stella Rising will focus on transforming and igniting Vitamin World e-commerce sales through strategy and execution across Amazon, Google, social channels, and SEO.

According to Frank Conley, CEO of Vitamin World, the decision to select Stella Rising reflects the agency's "expertise in driving e-commerce growth, leveraging digital media to drive store traffic, deep understanding of the consumer, and their unique ability to execute across the major performance channels, including Amazon, Google, and Facebook/Instagram."

"We are excited to be working with Vitamin World, a leader in wellness, whose products help consumers lead happier, healthier lives," says Andrea Van Dam, CEO, Stella Rising. "We support their brand mission of encouraging healthy living across the globe and look forward to help drive Vitamin World's strong growth plans."

Stella Rising reaches consumers through a broad portfolio of online and offline services, including e-commerce platforms, Amazon, social media channels, and highly targeted influencer and experiential events, among others. Stella Rising has partnered with a broad range of clients across the beauty, wellness, CPG, and retail categories including such well-recognized brands as Skechers, Hain Celestial, Johnson & Johnson, Drybar, Power Crunch, and First Aid Beauty.

About Vitamin World®

Vitamin World® was founded in 1977 and is a global omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company based in Great River, New York. The company distributes its own products under the Vitamin World®, Ultra Man™, Ultra Woman™, Precision Engineered®, Joint Mover™ and NeuroClear™ labels. In addition to Vitamin World's proprietary brands, the company sells products from premier nationally-known manufacturers. In January 2018, Vitamin World was purchased by Feihe International Inc. Vitamin World operates business in more than 130 company-owned retail stores and through its website www.vitaminworld.com, and its Amazon storefront. Vitamin World also ships to 141 international countries.

About Stella Rising:

Stella Rising is the leading marketing and media agency for rising star brands, with a mission to connect brands with people who will love them—through creative communication, technology, media and human engagement. Stella Rising is focused on solving key marketplace challenges, including propelling growth, finding new customers, and driving retail sales and conversion for DTC brands. Award-winning industry content resides here: StellaRising.com

