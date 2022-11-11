Stella Rosa® Launches New Brandy Line with Star-studded Speakeasy Event

Brand ambassador, Brandy Norwood, the Riboli family, tastemakers and influencers celebrate the legacy wine brand's entry into spirits

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Stella Rosa® , the #1 imported wine brand in the U.S., kicked off the launch of their new premium imported brandy with a star-studded speakeasy celebration at Zocha Group's lavish nightclub, Warwick LA, in the heart of Hollywood. Those with the coveted "sempre avanti" password were treated to live music by J Howell and deejayed tunes by DJ Los, custom craft cocktails and delectable hors d'oeuvres. Invoking "The Spirit of Stella Rosa®," guests were joined by celebrity guest Brandy Norwood.

Brandy Norwood, the award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and model, serves as the voice behind the initial launch campaign – and curated her own “B Rocka" Cocktail, featuring Stella Rosa Smooth Black Brandy, lemon juice, simple syrup and muddled fresh blackberries.

"For generations, we have worked to perfect the art of fermentation with our wines, so it only makes sense that we step into the spirits ring," said 3rd Generation Family Member and Executive of Riboli Family Wines, Steve Riboli. "We took our time to ensure we got this premium brandy right, so it was great to see people enjoy our brandy firsthand at the launch event. We look forward to now being able to share with our greater Stella Rosa® family."

"I'm honored to join Stella Rosa® Brandy on this launch," said Norwood. "They couldn't have picked a better person; we even share the same name! Honestly speaking, Stella Rosa® Brandy is fantastic and applies a beautiful take on the delicious brandy spirit. All the elements and notes of each bottle are unique and memorable – like a great song. I hope everyone is kicking back, grooving in great company and savoring this time together with a delicious Stella Rosa® Brandy cocktail in hand."

Stella Rosa's Premium Imported Brandy is hand-crafted in small batches and preserved in a luxury glass bottle to deliver the essence of Italy directly to consumers. Taking special care to appeal to a multitude of palates, Stella Rosa® Brandy features three distinct flavors. Their Smooth Black Brandy features blackberry, strawberry and blueberry, which create a sweet, but tart, finish. Tropical Passion Brandy transports you to an island paradise with a blend of passion fruit, mango and pineapple. Finally, Stella Rosa's Honey Peach Brandy combines two playful flavors to round out a timeless line of flavorful, fruit-forward brandies.

As household names in the imported wine industry, Stella Rosa®, and their parent company Riboli Family Wines, are considered mainstays of popular alcohol culture. Their longevity in the cultural hemisphere can be attributed to the love and care invested in creating products for every generation. Stella Rosa's new endeavor into Premium Imported Brandy embodies their commitment to creating a luxurious drinking experience to consumers around the world.

The Stella Rosa® Brandy portfolio is now available in select markets: Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, Baltimore and Houston. In early 2023, Stella Rosa® Brandy will be available nationwide for $30. Follow on Instagram at @stellarosabrandy to learn more. A smooth and refreshing moment waits to be discovered.

The Zocha Group's lavish nightclub in the heart of Hollywood, Warwick LA, was the perfect location for this exclusive launch that will take Stella Rosa® into the spirits category and beyond.

ABOUT STELLA ROSA ® BRANDY

Stella Rosa® Brandy is a collection of hand-crafted premium and fruit-flavored brandy made from high quality grapes grown in Northern Italy. Stella Rosa® Brandy is the inaugural line of spirits from Stella Rosa® Wines, America's #1 imported wine, and its parent company Riboli Family Wines, a Los Angeles based establishment founded in 1917. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com/brandy

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 American Winery of the Year, Riboli Family Wines includes Riboli Estates Group – a portfolio of estate-based brands sourced from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey and Napa Valley – as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 brand on the MarketWatch 2020 Imported Wine Hot Brands list. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, the third and fourth generations of the Riboli family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

