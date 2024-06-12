Stella Rosa® Wines + Contadina®-Based Italian Recipes? I'll Drink to That!

12 Inspired eMeals Recipes with Perfect Wine Pairings Set the Table for Great Company Dinners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're hosting an Italian-style company dinner but want to be more creative than building the menu around lasagna, here's an idea (a dozen of them, in fact!): the new Elevated Everyday Pairings Bonus Collection from meal planning service eMeals. Choose from 12 Italian-influenced recipes made with Contadina® tomato products, pair them with the recommended Stella Rosa® wines imported from Italy, and you'll whip up a fantastico feast for 6-10 in record time.

All recipes in the collection leverage the rich vine-ripened Roma tomato flavor of Contadina®'s diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and tomato paste to create company-worthy twists on traditional Italian fare – each with preparation times of just 25-45 minutes.

Need starters with a zing? Go full-on Italian with Pizza Dip (a bubbly sausage-pepperoni-cheese concoction served with pizza crust dippers) or Chicken Parmesan Sliders (tomato-y diced chicken served on slider buns), or vary the theme with Game Day Tex-Mex Meatballs (seasoned to perfection with tomato paste, tomato sauce and enchilada sauce). Pair any of these starters with a glass of Stella Rosa Black for an extra touch of indulgence.

Go full-on Italian with (a bubbly sausage-pepperoni-cheese concoction served with pizza crust dippers) or (tomato-y diced chicken served on slider buns), or vary the theme with (seasoned to perfection with tomato paste, tomato sauce and enchilada sauce). Pair any of these starters with a glass of for an extra touch of indulgence. Aiming for a meat-based main dish? Choose from Creamy Herbed Chicken featuring tomato paste, diced tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes in a cream sauce, or go the ground beef route with Meatloaf Burgers with Tomato Gravy, Cheesy Beef and Tortellini Skillet or The Best Walking Tacos made in a slow cooker and spooned over corn chips. Pair any of these hearty dishes with a glass of Stella Rosa Red for a perfect culinary experience.

Choose from featuring tomato paste, diced tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes in a cream sauce, or go the ground beef route with or made in a slow cooker and spooned over corn chips. Pair any of these hearty dishes with a glass of for a perfect culinary experience. Prefer a pizza or seafood entree? Deep-Dish Sausage and Spinach Pizza with Italian sausage and portobello mushrooms transforms pizza into a culinary masterpiece, while Shrimp over Creamy Grits with Creole seasoning and fontina cheese or Mediterranean Shrimp with tomatoes, capers and crumbled feta served over crispy polenta cakes elevate your menu to fine-dining status. Enhance the experience by pairing with Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti, which balances the richness of the dishes with its refreshing semi-sweet taste.

with Italian sausage and portobello mushrooms transforms pizza into a culinary masterpiece, while with Creole seasoning and fontina cheese or with tomatoes, capers and crumbled feta served over crispy polenta cakes elevate your menu to fine-dining status. Enhance the experience by pairing with Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti, which balances the richness of the dishes with its refreshing semi-sweet taste. Looking for sides that sing? Skillet-Squash and Zucchini with Corn perked up with canned tomatoes, tomato paste, bacon, diced green chilies and pepper Jack cheese will win applause from your guests, and greens topped with Honey-Tomato-Basil Vinaigrette and shaved Parmesan will turn your salad into a star. Enjoy these combinations with a refreshing glass of Stella Rosa Peach for a delightful dining experience.

Available on the eMeals landing page or in the Bonus Collection section of the eMeals app for subscribers, the Inspired Italian Pairings bonus collection is the latest example of the creativity and variety that are hallmarks of the company's weekly meal planning service.

eMeals subscribers have a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles including Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating, Low Calorie, Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly and Vegetarian; the option to mix and match menus from any style and the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks; periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category; and optional one-click shopping from major retailers.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month, save an average of two hours of meal planning time every week, and help reduce grocery expenses by utilizing ingredients efficiently and avoiding impulse purchases. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Stella Rosa®

Stella Rosa® is America's #1 Italian imported wine. A selection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines, its impressive achievements include a 9x IMPACT Magazine Hot Brand award among others. As part of the Riboli Family Wines portfolio, a family-owned company founded in 1917, the company showcases over a century of crafting award-winning wines resulting in Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 American Winery of the Year. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, Stella Rosa® continues to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine-drinking experience. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com.

About Contadina ®

Ripe for the Moment. When the Aiello brothers established Contadina in 1918, their goal was to produce canned tomatoes that matched the standard set in their native Italy. A hundred years later, we maintain our founders' passion and commitment to quality by using fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes that are grown and packed with care. These high quality, delicious tomatoes are perfect for every meal and moment. For more information, please visit www.Contadina.com.

