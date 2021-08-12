Stella Ventures Announces Investment in River Health

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Ventures (Stella) today announced that it has invested $1.5 million in River Health (River), a startup subscription-based health services company. River will leverage the Stella investment to expand its membership base within Minnesota.



Stella Ventures is part of a Minnesota-based family of companies committed to reinventing health care and improving health for the people it serves. The Stella family includes Minnesota's largest non-profit health plan; supportive medical care services; and a number of other subsidiary and affiliate companies.

Based in Minneapolis, River Health offers access to primary health care and behavioral health services through a flat-fee subscription model. For $35 per month, River members receive access to unlimited virtual visits; in-person care at more than 1,200 partner clinics and urgent care centers across the country (three doctor's office visits per year, with no co-pays or hidden fees); affordable mail-order pharmacy; and low-cost lab testing through a network of more than 6,500 partner laboratories.

Additionally, River provides comprehensive behavioral care services starting at $15 per month that can be purchased separately or bundled with its primary care package. River members are paired with a dedicated licensed therapist for online treatment of anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges. When medically appropriate, medications can be mailed directly to River member for $10 per month.

"Stella Ventures believes that River offers a compelling and affordable coverage option for young adults who do not have access to traditional health insurance products, such as independent contractors, part-time employees and gig-economy workers, to name just a few," said John Uribe, vice president of corporate development for Stella Ventures. "Moreover, River subscriptions can serve as an effective supplement to certain types of comprehensive health plans with high deductibles that need to be met before insurance begins to pay for covered expenses. River is well-suited to expand the reach of this emerging health care product category, especially within the Individual and Small Employer market in Minnesota."

"This investment from Stella Ventures will bring River's quality and affordable health care services to more Minnesotans who are looking for options that fit their specific needs and budget," said River Health CEO Kobby Amoah. "We're excited to be working with the entire Stella family of companies and advancing our shared goals of bringing new innovative and innovative health solutions to people that need them the most."

Additional Sources

helloriver.com

stellahealth.com

SOURCE Stella Ventures