Stellagent Launches Agentic Commerce Studio for AI Agent Shopping Readiness

New browser-based validation environment helps merchants, payment service providers and commerce platforms test agent-led product discovery, checkout preparation and emerging protocol readiness.

TOKYO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellagent Inc., an AI commerce infrastructure company based in Japan, today announced the launch of Agentic Commerce Studio, a browser-based playground and validation environment that helps merchants, payment service providers and commerce platforms prepare for AI agent-led shopping experiences.

Agentic Commerce Studio playground showing an AI-assisted shopping flow from product discovery to cart and checkout readiness. Agentic Commerce Studio product page introducing the browser-based environment for testing agentic commerce experiences.

AI agents are beginning to change how consumers search, compare and purchase products. As shopping moves from search-and-click journeys toward agent-assisted experiences, merchants and commerce platforms need to make product data, inventory, shipping, checkout and payment flows understandable and usable by AI agents.

Much of the early agentic commerce infrastructure discussion is being shaped in North America around AI shopping, agent payment and commerce protocol initiatives. Stellagent is launching Agentic Commerce Studio to help companies in Japan and across Asia understand these changes, test practical implementation patterns and prepare for the shift before agent-led shopping becomes a mainstream channel.

Agentic Commerce Studio gives business and technical teams a practical environment to test that readiness. The platform lets users experience an AI shopping session in a browser, from natural-language product search to product recommendations, cart creation, shipping calculation and checkout preparation.

The platform also supports external merchant server validation. Teams can connect test environments and validate product feeds, inventory endpoints, shipping quote flows, checkout sessions and webhooks. This allows companies to assess whether their commerce stack can respond to AI agent-driven purchasing scenarios before moving into production planning.

The agentic commerce ecosystem is still evolving. Multiple standards and implementation approaches are emerging, including ACP, UCP, AP2, Visa TAP and Mastercard Agent Pay. Agentic Commerce Studio is designed to help companies compare these developments at a practical level and decide what to test, what to prioritize and how to explain the opportunity internally.

Agentic Commerce Studio is designed for merchants, retailers, payment service providers and commerce platforms that are preparing for AI-mediated shopping and agent payment flows. Stellagent will work with selected partners on demos, readiness discussions, joint validation projects and public case studies.

Companies interested in testing their AI commerce readiness can request a demo or partner discussion at https://stellagent.ai/agentic-commerce-studio.

About Stellagent

Stellagent Inc. builds data hubs and transaction infrastructure for the AI commerce era. The company helps merchants, payment service providers and commerce platforms prepare for agentic commerce through research, validation environments, protocol implementation support and go-to-market partnerships. Stellagent is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

Media Contact: Akihiro Suzuki Stellagent Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +81 50-8896-2450

Website: https://stellagent.ai

SOURCE Stellagent Inc.