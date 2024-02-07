Stellantis European Aftersales Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Opportunities in Vehicle Data Analytics, Circular Economy, Data Monetization

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Feb, 2024, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Stellantis's European Aftersales Strategy" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles the various aftersales programs at Stellantis. It highlights the different functions of aftersales undertaken by Stellantis, especially the industry-leading initiatives.

The report provides a detailed examination of Stellantis's aftersales functions and their key focus areas. It offers insights into the various offerings provided by these aftersales functions, highlighting Stellantis's approach to its aftersales strategy across different functions.

Additionally, the report delves into important topics such as the circular economy, accident repair services, enhanced customer experience initiatives, and the business models associated with Stellantis's data services offered to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

This comprehensive coverage allows stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of Stellantis's aftersales operations and its strategic approach in these key areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Stellantis Aftersales
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Overview
  • Questions This Study Will Answer
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3. Stellantis European Aftersales Strategy

  • Main Aftersales Offerings
  • Sales by Region
  • Aftersales (Services) Segment Revenue
  • Brand Portfolio
  • Aftersales Functions
  • Aftersales Focus Areas for Growth
  • Core Aftersales Canvas
  • Service Offerings
  • Service Scope in the Fleet Business
  • Accident Repair Service Offering
  • Service Approach to Aftersales Strategy
  • Genuine Parts Offering
  • Parts Offering - Highlights
  • Overview of Parts Distribution Strategy - Distrigo
  • Genuine Parts - Circular Economy Process and Strategy
  • Genuine Parts - Approach to Aftersales Strategy
  • CX - Service-focused Offering
  • CX - Main Strategic Partnerships to Enhance the Aftersales CX
  • CX - Approach to Aftersales Strategy
  • Software and Data Services - Strategy and Partnerships
  • Software and Data Services - Architecture and Business Model
  • Software and Data Services - Approach to Aftersales Strategy

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Vehicle Data Analytics
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Circular Economy
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Data Monetization

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tf8see

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global and Regional Biorational Pesticides Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Advancements in Microbial Research and Rising Demand of Organic Food Products Emerging as Major Trends

Global and Regional Biorational Pesticides Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Advancements in Microbial Research and Rising Demand of Organic Food Products Emerging as Major Trends

The "Biorational Pesticides Market: A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global ...
Middle East and Africa Masterbatch Industry Report 2023-2033: Regional and Country Market Analysis 2023-2033 - Infrastructure Investments Fuel Demand Surge, Sustainable Packaging Trends Boost Adoption

Middle East and Africa Masterbatch Industry Report 2023-2033: Regional and Country Market Analysis 2023-2033 - Infrastructure Investments Fuel Demand Surge, Sustainable Packaging Trends Boost Adoption

The "Middle East and Africa Masterbatch Market: A Regional and Country Level Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.