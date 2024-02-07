Stellantis European Aftersales Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Opportunities in Vehicle Data Analytics, Circular Economy, Data Monetization

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Stellantis's European Aftersales Strategy" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles the various aftersales programs at Stellantis. It highlights the different functions of aftersales undertaken by Stellantis, especially the industry-leading initiatives.

The report provides a detailed examination of Stellantis's aftersales functions and their key focus areas. It offers insights into the various offerings provided by these aftersales functions, highlighting Stellantis's approach to its aftersales strategy across different functions.

Additionally, the report delves into important topics such as the circular economy, accident repair services, enhanced customer experience initiatives, and the business models associated with Stellantis's data services offered to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

This comprehensive coverage allows stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of Stellantis's aftersales operations and its strategic approach in these key areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Stellantis Aftersales

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview

Questions This Study Will Answer

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Stellantis European Aftersales Strategy

Main Aftersales Offerings

Sales by Region

Aftersales (Services) Segment Revenue

Brand Portfolio

Aftersales Functions

Aftersales Focus Areas for Growth

Core Aftersales Canvas

Service Offerings

Service Scope in the Fleet Business

Accident Repair Service Offering

Service Approach to Aftersales Strategy

Genuine Parts Offering

Parts Offering - Highlights

Overview of Parts Distribution Strategy - Distrigo

Genuine Parts - Circular Economy Process and Strategy

Genuine Parts - Approach to Aftersales Strategy

CX - Service-focused Offering

CX - Main Strategic Partnerships to Enhance the Aftersales CX

CX - Approach to Aftersales Strategy

Software and Data Services - Strategy and Partnerships

Software and Data Services - Architecture and Business Model

Software and Data Services - Approach to Aftersales Strategy

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Vehicle Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 2 - Circular Economy

Growth Opportunity 3 - Data Monetization

