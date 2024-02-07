Stellantis European Aftersales Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Opportunities in Vehicle Data Analytics, Circular Economy, Data Monetization

07 Feb, 2024, 06:45 ET
The "Growth Opportunities in Stellantis's European Aftersales Strategy" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report profiles the various aftersales programs at Stellantis. It highlights the different functions of aftersales undertaken by Stellantis, especially the industry-leading initiatives.
The report provides a detailed examination of Stellantis's aftersales functions and their key focus areas. It offers insights into the various offerings provided by these aftersales functions, highlighting Stellantis's approach to its aftersales strategy across different functions.
Additionally, the report delves into important topics such as the circular economy, accident repair services, enhanced customer experience initiatives, and the business models associated with Stellantis's data services offered to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
This comprehensive coverage allows stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of Stellantis's aftersales operations and its strategic approach in these key areas.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Stellantis Aftersales
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Stellantis European Aftersales Strategy
- Main Aftersales Offerings
- Sales by Region
- Aftersales (Services) Segment Revenue
- Brand Portfolio
- Aftersales Functions
- Aftersales Focus Areas for Growth
- Core Aftersales Canvas
- Service Offerings
- Service Scope in the Fleet Business
- Accident Repair Service Offering
- Service Approach to Aftersales Strategy
- Genuine Parts Offering
- Parts Offering - Highlights
- Overview of Parts Distribution Strategy - Distrigo
- Genuine Parts - Circular Economy Process and Strategy
- Genuine Parts - Approach to Aftersales Strategy
- CX - Service-focused Offering
- CX - Main Strategic Partnerships to Enhance the Aftersales CX
- CX - Approach to Aftersales Strategy
- Software and Data Services - Strategy and Partnerships
- Software and Data Services - Architecture and Business Model
- Software and Data Services - Approach to Aftersales Strategy
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Vehicle Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Circular Economy
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Data Monetization
