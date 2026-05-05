STELLANTIS MARKET CENTER NAMES MUDD ADVERTISING FEATURED SUPPLIER OF THE MONTH FOR MAY 2026

Top-Performing Montblanc Buyback Postcard Now Available to Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram Dealerships Nationwide During Special Promotional Month

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudd Advertising, one of the nation's leading automotive marketing agencies, announced that it has been selected as the Featured Supplier of the Month for May 2026 by Stellantis Market Center. As part of this recognition, Mudd Advertising's all-time top-performing direct mail piece — the Montblanc Buyback Postcard — is now available to Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram (CDJR) dealerships nationwide at exclusive promotional rates through the Stellantis Market Center portal.

Top-Performing Montblanc Postcard now available to Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram dealerships nationwide. Post this Montblanc Buyback Postcard

The Montblanc Buyback Postcard has distinguished itself as Mudd Advertising's highest-performing mailer in the company's history, consistently driving measurable increases in dealership showroom traffic, vehicle trade-ins, and overall sales volume for CDJR dealerships across the country. The postcard's proven buyback messaging strategy creates urgency among vehicle owners and motivates them to take action, making it a go-to tool for dealers looking to move inventory and grow their customer base.

"The Montblanc Buyback Postcard isn't just our best-performing mailer — it's one of the most effective sales-driving tools we've ever put into a dealer's hands. Dealers who have utilized this postcard have seen real, tangible results: more appointments, more trade-ins, and stronger monthly sales numbers. We have watched this piece outperform the competition time and time again, and we are incredibly proud of the impact it continues to make at the dealership level. Being recognized as Stellantis Market Center's Featured Supplier of the Month is a true honor, and we look forward to helping even more Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealers capitalize on this opportunity."

— Vern Kalkbrenner, Vice President of Sales, Mudd Advertising

Stellantis Market Center serves as the official supplier marketplace for Stellantis-affiliated dealerships, connecting dealers with vetted, high-quality vendors and solutions. Being named Featured Supplier of the Month places Mudd Advertising at the forefront of the platform for the month of May, ensuring that CDJR dealers across the nation have prominent, easy access to the Montblanc Buyback Postcard.

CDJR dealerships interested in taking advantage of this limited-time promotional offer are encouraged to visit Stellantis Market Center or contact Mudd Advertising directly before the end of May to lock in the special promotional offer.

Founded in 1981, Mudd Advertising is one of the nation's leading automotive marketing and technology companies, helping dealerships and OEMs grow with data-driven advertising, technology platforms, and full-service campaign execution. Mudd's proprietary platform, MuddVision, is the Automotive Operating System for marketing, prospecting, and sales.

SOURCE Mudd, Inc.