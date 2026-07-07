Mudd Advertising Celebrates 45 Years of Moving Metal Faster for America's Auto Dealers

Family-owned agency marks four and a half decades in business with the release of The Ad Man 2.0, the return of the Mudd Summit, and a growing national footprint heading into NADA 2027

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudd Advertising, the family-owned automotive marketing agency Jim Mudd Sr. and his wife, Cecelia, started in the basement of their home in 1981, is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year — a milestone that finds the company simultaneously honoring its roots and investing heavily in what comes next.

Adman 2.0 Cover 2026 Mudd Summit

What began as a husband-and-wife venture, run out of the basement of Jim and Cecelia Mudd's home, has grown into a national automotive marketing partner serving thousands of dealers across all 50 states, backed by OEM-certified programs and a full-service creative and production studio based at the company's Cedar Falls headquarters. Cecelia Mudd passed away in 2020, and Jim Mudd Sr. passed away in 2024, leaving behind a company now led by their son, Jim Mudd Jr., as CEO, with his brother, Rob Mudd, serving as the company's Chief Futurist. Through four decades of industry change — from the rise of digital marketing to the current wave of AI-driven advertising — Mudd has stayed rooted in the same philosophy that opened its doors: "We Love It When You Succeed."

A New Chapter in The Ad Man Story

As part of its anniversary milestone, Mudd Advertising recently released The Ad Man 2.0: Principles First. Technology Second. Results Now!, the long-awaited sequel to founder Jim Mudd Sr.'s original book, The Ad Man. Written by Jim Mudd Sr. alongside Clifton Lambreth and Rob Mudd, with contributions from Darryl Strawberry, Alan Mulally, and Ken Blanchard, the new book builds on the values that launched the agency in 1981 — integrity, hustle, community, and an unwavering belief in people — while offering leadership lessons for navigating a marketplace increasingly shaped by AI and automation.

More than a follow-up, The Ad Man 2.0 is framed as a tribute to the mentors, dealers, and industry leaders who shaped Mudd Advertising's growth, and a roadmap for balancing data-driven decision-making with the human relationships that have always defined the company's approach to client success.

Bringing Dealers Together at the 2026 Mudd Summit

Mudd Advertising will also mark its anniversary year by welcoming dealer partners back to Cedar Falls for the 2026 Mudd Summit on October 15. The annual event gives dealers direct access to the Mudd Advertising team and industry leaders, with a focus on strategies, platform tools, and creative approaches that help dealerships compete in a fast-changing retail environment. As in past years, the Summit will combine networking, education, and a firsthand look at where Mudd's platform and creative capabilities are headed next.

Looking Ahead to NADA 2027

Mudd Advertising is already preparing for the NADA Show in 2027, set for February in Orlando, where the company plans to showcase its latest platform capabilities and creative work to dealers and OEM partners from across the country. The convention has become a key annual touchpoint for Mudd to connect with the dealer community, and the team is using its anniversary year to sharpen the story it brings to the show floor.

Built to Keep Growing

Now recognized as a Des Moines Register Top Workplace for three consecutive years, Mudd Advertising continues to invest in the people, platform technology, and creative production capabilities that drive its work for dealers. The company describes its long-term plan simply: keep developing leaders, keep deepening its data and platform capabilities, and keep expanding its reach among franchise dealers, dealer groups, and OEM partners nationwide — the same growth-through-partnership approach that has guided the company since 1981.

SOURCE Mudd, Inc.