Stellantis Reports US Sales Gains in First-half 2026

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

June total sales increase 10% year over year

Second quarter total sales improve 6% year over year

First-half total sales are up 5% compared to the first half of 2025

Total sales increases continue to build momentum as company executes its new strategic plan, FaSTLAne 2030

Stellantis is the exclusive automotive sponsor of America250, celebrating the country's 250th anniversary with special limited editions of the Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep® Wrangler and Ram 1500

Stellantis closes the first half of 2026 with total U.S. sales increasing 5%. Momentum continued to build in Q2 with the brands' total sales up 6% and June sales increasing 10% year over year. Overall, the company sold 634,187 vehicles in the first half.

"We delivered incremental market share gains over the first half of 2025, fueled by Q2 year-over-year increases in retail sales of Jeep® Grand Wagoneer (+43%), Ram 1500 (+9%), Dodge Durango (+9%) and Chrysler Pacifica (+7%)," said Michael Orange, head of U.S. retail sales and network performance. "As we look forward to the second half of the year, Stellantis is continuing to strengthen our lineup with all-new models, including the Jeep Cherokee hybrid, Dodge Durango R/T 392 and Ram 1500 TRX, which is on its way to dealerships now."

The positive sales trajectory supports the ambitions laid out in May as part of FaSTLAne 2030, the company's five-year strategic plan, which calls for 35% volume and 25% revenue growth through 2030 and a 50% increase in market coverage with the launch of 11 all-new vehicles over the same period in North America.

As the nation gears up for Independence Day, the company's four iconic U.S. brands - Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram - are taking center stage in the yearlong America250 celebration. From powering official events with a dedicated vehicle fleet to unveiling exclusive A250 editions across their lineups, each brand is helping honor this historic milestone.

Sales Highlights

Ram:

Total pickup sales increase 14% versus Q2 2025

ProMaster retail sales are up 6% over Q2 2025

Introduced 2027 1500 Rumble Bee muscle truck with 777 horsepower and 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® that can reach 170 mph

Jeep:

Wrangler retail sales are up 11% versus Q1 2026

Announces return of the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Overland for 2027 model year

Gladiator and Grand Cherokee place in the top five of the Cars.com American-Made Index

Brand named the most patriotic brand in America for 25th consecutive year in the annual Brand Keys survey

Chrysler:

Reports highest total quarterly sales volume for Pacifica since Q3 2023

Refreshed 2027 Pacifica starts shipping to dealers, featuring new value pricing

Dodge:

Durango achieves highest Q2 retail sales volume since 2021

Charger total sales increase 33% compared to Q2 2025

Orders are open for the 2027 Charger and Durango lineups

Alfa Romeo:

Giulia and Tonale are up 6% and 8%, respectively, over Q1 2026

FIAT:

500e retail sales increase 17% versus Q1 2026

The U.S. operations of Stellantis are conducted by FCA US LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. Based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, FCA US LLC designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories.

For the methodology of determining Stellantis monthly sales, click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control. U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands in North America includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Peugeot and Maserati. For more than a century, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

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Stellantis Sales Summary Q2 2026















Q2 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 18,453 23,104 -20 % 37,026 54,834 -32 % Wrangler 41,793 47,660 -12 % 86,254 85,604 1 % Gladiator 8,946 13,343 -33 % 19,033 25,400 -25 % Recon 27 3 800 % 47 20 135 % Cherokee 11 101 -89 % 174 257 -32 % Cherokee HEV 8,101 0 #DIV/0! 10,570 0 #DIV/0! Grand Cherokee 48,255 51,203 -6 % 101,737 99,668 2 % Renegade 10 220 -95 % 33 590 -94 % Wagoneer S 198 3,668 -95 % 373 6,263 -94 % Wagoneer/G. Wagoneer 14,905 9,523 57 % 30,147 16,772 80 % JEEP BRAND 140,699 148,826 -5 % 285,394 289,409 -1 % Ram LD PU 65,669 51,848 27 % 125,522 98,915 27 % Ram HD PU 43,497 43,624 0 % 82,094 75,405 9 % TOTAL Ram PU 109,166 95,472 14 % 207,616 174,320 19 % ProMaster Van 13,981 15,144 -8 % 27,716 29,663 -7 % RAM BRAND 123,147 110,616 11 % 235,332 203,984 15 % Pacifica 41,704 23,028 81 % 67,120 57,756 16 % CHRYSLER BRAND 41,710 23,175 80 % 67,133 58,244 15 % Hornet 300 1,539 -81 % 717 5,647 -87 % Charger 2,911 578 404 % 4,583 1,630 181 % Charger BEV 294 2,352 -88 % 534 4,299 -88 % Challenger 38 579 -93 % 83 1,501 -94 % Durango 18,275 20,698 -12 % 38,575 34,399 12 % DODGE BRAND 21,818 25,750 -15 % 44,511 47,481 -6 % 500e 81 340 -76 % 150 788 -81 % FIAT BRAND 82 394 -79 % 228 916 -75 % Giulia 267 341 -22 % 519 882 -41 % Stelvio 305 440 -31 % 734 1,126 -35 % Tonale 256 431 -41 % 494 1,156 -57 % ALFA ROMEO 828 1,212 -32 % 1,747 3,164 -45 % Stellantis 328,284 309,973 6 % 634,345 603,198 5 %

SOURCE Stellantis