Stellar Achieves Robust Viral Clearance for Manufacturing Process

Results from testing completed by Texcell, a contract testing organization for viral safety, demonstrated that Stellar's manufacturing process for its most widely used formulation effectively removes three representative viruses, and meets suggested regulatory criteria for robustness. While routine quality testing has never detected the presence of viruses in Stellar KLH, one of the principal approaches to control the potential presence of viruses in biological products is to purposely introduce viruses in a test environment and demonstrate the capacity of the production process to remove them.

Stellar Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Gregory T. Baxter, PhD, said that the company aims to roll out manufacturing optimizations ahead of the next phase of its customers' clinical studies, and will continue to routinely test for viruses and validate the viral removal of its manufacturing processes as needed.

"KLH is a key component for the success of multiple immunotherapies under development and Stellar is committed to expanding our manufacturing capacity and validating our quality systems as our customers advance toward pivotal Phase 3 clinical studies," said Dr. Baxter.

To produce Stellar KLH, hemocyanin protein is extracted from its native source using Stellar's patented process and then purified and manufactured into various grades and formulations. Due in part to its controlled aquaculture source and manufacturing methods, Stellar KLH has been shown to produce a vigorous primary and secondary immune responses. Researchers interested in obtaining Stellar KLH, or obtaining technical specifications for research or GMP-grade KLH, may contact Stellar business development department at (805)488-2800 or KLHinfo@stellarbiotech.com.

About Stellar Biotechnologies

Based north of Los Angeles at the Port of Hueneme, Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBOT) is the leader in sustainable manufacture of Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH), an important immune-stimulating protein used in wide-ranging therapeutic and diagnostic markets. KLH is both a key pharmaceutical ingredient in many new immunotherapies (targeting cancer, immune disorders, Alzheimer's and inflammatory diseases) as well as a finished product for measuring immune status. Stellar is unique in its proprietary methods, facilities, and KLH technology. The company is committed to meeting the growing demand for commercial-scale supplies of GMP grade KLH, ensuring environmentally sound KLH production, and developing KLH-based active immunotherapies. Stellar KLH is a trademark of Stellar Biotechnologies.

