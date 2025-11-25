Stellar Announces Thanksgiving Mega Sale: Eight Premium Software Utilities for Just $39.45 -- Limited-Time Offer
Nov 25, 2025, 08:36 ET
HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar®, the global leader in data recovery, repair, and erasure solutions, today announced its exclusive Thanksgiving Mega Bundle, featuring eight of its top-rated software utilities at an extraordinary price of $39.45, a massive 90% discount on the regular combined cost. The bundle is available for both Windows and Mac users.
Designed to empower professionals and everyday users alike, this limited-time offer provides powerful tools to recover, repair, and protect critical digital data with unmatched ease.
"This Thanksgiving, we want our customers to enjoy complete peace of mind knowing their photos and videos are recoverable," said Sunil Chandna, CEO of Stellar. "With eight of our most trusted utilities available at an incredible 90% discount, there has never been a better time to safeguard your digital assets."
What's Included in the Thanksgiving Mega Bundle? (8-in-1 Suite)
- Stellar Photo Recovery
Recovers deleted photos, videos, and audio from memory cards, cameras, drones, and storage drives.
- Stellar Repair for Video
Repairs blurry, choppy, frozen, or unplayable videos from any device.
- Stellar Repair for Photo
Fixes corrupted, distorted, or pixelated image files while preserving original quality.
- Stellar Repair for PDF
Restores inaccessible PDF documents with original text, links, and formatting intact.
- Stellar Drive Monitor
Monitors drive health, temperature, and performance in real time to prevent potential data loss.
- Stellar File Eraser
Securely wipes sensitive files from any device to protect privacy and confidentiality.
- Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone
Recovers lost photos, videos, chats, contacts, and more from iPhones and iTunes backups.
- Stellar Data Recovery for Android
Retrieves deleted photos, WhatsApp chats, documents, and media from Android devices.
Special Thanksgiving Offer for Technicians
In addition to the consumer bundle, Stellar is offering a Technician Bundle featuring six essential professional utilities: Data Recovery, Exchange Repair, MS SQL Repair, MySQL Repair, PST Repair, and OST Converter.
This exclusive toolkit delivers powerful capabilities tailored for IT professionals and service providers.
How to Avail the Thanksgiving Offer
- Available exclusively on the Stellar website
- Valid until November 27, 2025
- Offer applicable for the first 5,000 customers only
Don't miss out—grab this unbeatable deal now!
https://www.stellarinfo.com/offer/special-offer.php
About Stellar®
Founded in 1993, Stellar® is a global leader in data care. The ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair, and professional in-lab services. With a commitment to innovation and reliability, Stellar® delivers future-ready solutions for enterprises and consumers worldwide. The company is headquartered in India, with offices in Texas, USA, and The Netherlands, Europe.
Media Contact:
Afroz Alam
Phone: +1 877 778 6087
Email: [email protected]
