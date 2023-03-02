Stellar Award-Winner Isabel Davis Soars Up the Charts and Co-Hosts the 2023 Soar Awards

NEW ORLEANS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabel Davis' pivot from her familiar worship recording style lands her at #16 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay Chart and #18 on Mediabase's Gospel Chart with her latest single, I Will Rejoice. Included on her recent album, The Invitation (2022), the high-energy, uptempo song was co-written by Davis and Preashea Hilliard. The energetic, celebratory arrangement, which invites listeners into a posture of praise and readiness for worship, was produced by Todd Dulaney and Jamal Kimbrough. Its continued rise on the charts is an encouraging reminder that listeners are making the choice to bless the Lord no matter what they're presently experiencing.

As she prepares to co-host the 6th Annual Soar Awards, I Will Rejoice echoes Davis' excitement with lyrics from Psalm 103, "Oh, my soul, will bless the Lord with all that is within me!"

"I am beyond excited to co-host the 2023 Soar Awards with my brother Todd Dulaney," exclaims Davis. "The fact that we get to share the stage honoring our mentors and colleagues at one of the biggest nights in Gospel music is a moment worthy of rejoicing all its own!"

https://youtu.be/-igW-E76Tco

The Soar Awards usher in a blooming spring of ministry opportunities for Davis. In addition to co-hosting the event, she will take the stage as part of a tribute to her friend Jekalyn Carr. Davis will also participate in Radio One's Annual She Is… Virtual Women's Empowerment Summit. Her summer plans include singing at the Ubiquitous Women's Expo in July. The Ubiquitous Women's Expo is the preeminent event for Women of Color from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast.

About Isabel Davis: Isabel Davis is a Stellar Award-winning Christian worship leader. Hailing from San Antonio, TX, now residing in New Orleans, LA, Davis is a bilingual worship leader and songwriter. She answers the call to create space for people to lean into God's presence right where they are. Visit IsabelDavis.com for more information.

Contact:

Roland Jack, Safe Haven Management

***@safehavenmgt.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12953657

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Isabel Davis