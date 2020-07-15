Stellar Blockchain Now Available on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

Stellar's blockchain services are available through the Samsung Blockchain Keystore, allowing Stellar ecosystem developers to create blockchain apps and services for Samsung Galaxy Smartphones, in addition to existing Stellar-based products and applications.

SDF will collaborate with Samsung to expand and improve the blockchain ecosystem experience for consumers by working with developers who have built on the Stellar network and incorporated the appropriate SDKs into their applications to utilize the Samsung Blockchain Keystore and the integration in their applications. Together, they will partner in an ongoing effort to recruit, on-board, and support developers in the Stellar ecosystem.

"Stellar's integration into the Samsung Blockchain Keystore is a significant step for our network and the incredible ecosystem of applications built on this platform. Samsung provides a key management solution that is user-friendly and drives greater adoption of blockchain technology. With this integration, we've opened up to a new network of users that can benefit from the combined innovation of Stellar and Samsung," said Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of SDF. "It's just the beginning as we work together to empower more developers and users to leverage blockchain and the capabilities presented by this integration."

At the time of announcement, at least four Stellar-based businesses have committed to adopting the requisite SDKs to make their applications available in the Keystore, including DSTOQ, SatoshiPay, Litemint, and Nodle.

About Stellar

Stellar is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable network for financial products and services. It is both a cross-currency transaction system and a platform for digital asset issuance, designed to connect the world's financial infrastructure. Dozens of financial institutions worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has grown to over 4 million accounts.

About the Stellar Development Foundation

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world's financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar's codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world's economic potential through blockchain technology.

1Samsung Galaxy Smartphones: Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10 Series, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10 series (S10 Lite is only available on U.S open device). The availability differs by carrier.

