Stellar Brands Mark 2021 with Acquisitions, Expansion, and Recognitions

Stellar Brands, a multi-brand service organization that includes Restoration 1 , bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , The Driveway Company and Softroc , ended the year with two acquisitions, 82 franchise agreements awarded, new leadership, and national recognition.

In 2021, Stellar Brands acquired two new companies, The Driveway Company, a leading franchise for concrete driveway repair and maintenance, and Softroc, a leading provider of rubberized surfacing for indoor and outdoor areas. Today, there are more than 465 locations in 43 states across all brands, with no signs of slowing down.

"Our brands continue to push the boundaries and outperform our expectations, propelling our organization to new heights year after year," said Gary Findley, CEO of Stellar Brands. "Our growth in 2021 demonstrates not only the effectiveness of our franchise network, but also the value we bring as a multi-brand service organization. We will continue to invest in our people and our franchise brands while pursuing additional strategic acquisitions to expand and enhance our capabilities."

Highlights across the Stellar Brands network in 2021 include:

Restoration 1:

bluefrog Plumbing + Drain:

Named Mike Mushinski as President and Christina Rodgers Director of Franchise Development;

and Christina Rodgers Director of Franchise Development; Awarded over 8 franchises since January 2021 ;

; Set to expand its presence in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona .

The Driveway Company:

Softroc:

Acquired by Stellar Brands in May;

by Stellar Brands in May; Awarded the first franchise in Oklahoma City and plans to expand its presence in Florida and Texas in 2022.

About Stellar Brands

Based in Waco, Texas, Stellar Brands is a holding company that includes Restoration 1 , an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services; bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , a trusted franchise in plumbing repair and installation; The Driveway Company , a leading franchise for concrete driveway repair and maintenance; and Softroc , a provider of poured in place rubber surfacing. Together, they include more than 465 franchise locations awarded across the U.S.. With a private equity investment from MPK Equity Partners, Stellar Brands plans to continue expanding by adding brands that share the company's goal to provide exceptional home services.

