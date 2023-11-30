STELLAR Broadband Announces Full Technology Portfolio for The Apex of West Bloomfield, Michigan

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLAR Broadband, a leading fiber internet and technology service provider for multi-family communities in the Great Lakes region, has engaged with Hunter Pasteur, Soave Enterprises, and The Forbes Company to deliver high-end residential technologies and 10 gigabit fiber Internet bespoke to the luxury community of residents who will make The Apex their home.

Offering 212 brand new one, two, and three-bedroom luxury apartments coming in the summer of 2024 to the heart of West Bloomfield, The Apex will set the standard for premier rental living in Metro Detroit — giving residents the highest quality of finishes, amenities, and service available in the market.

"We are so grateful for our partnership with Soave, Hunter Pasteur, and The Forbes Company. Their commitment to a turnkey design and installation process that not only meets but exceeds the highest standards of resident expectations, sets a new benchmark for community technologies." Said Richard Laing, President of STELLAR Broadband.

The residents of Apex will enjoy the luxury of 10 gigabit fiber Internet in their apartments, robust, secure, and pervasive Wi-Fi across the community, integrated security with intercoms, keyless access with mobile credentials, and IP video surveillance, with an all-in-one app on their smartphones to streamline and automate every aspect of the resident lifecycle.

"Collaborating with STELLAR, a recognized leader of turnkey multi-family technology, ensures that our commitment to delivering unparalleled innovations are not only cutting edge, but seamlessly integrates into every facet of our residents' lives and management of our community! Brett Yuhasz, Partner at Hunter Pasteur.

The first to bring gigabit fiber Internet to the apartment in Michigan and the first in the US to bring 10 gigabit Internet to the apartment in student housing, STELLAR today serves 139 communities totaling over 10,000 residents with a wide range of technologies and services, from engineered and managed wireless to access controls and security.

"When groundbreaking technology meets turnkey simplicity, it creates unprecedented customer satisfaction! That's what we would call STELLAR!" Laing stated.

About STELLAR Broadband

STELLAR Broadband, founded in 2001 as Spartan Net, is the largest residential fiber internet service provider in the state of Michigan servicing over 139 communities with multi-Gigabit fiber internet. Today, STELLAR Broadband provides a full portfolio of technologies and technology services for multi-family and student housing developments. STELLAR services consist of structured wiring consulting, door entry and access control, engineered Wi-Fi, security, voice, television services, and various Internet of Things solutions for communities. To learn more, visit www.stellarbb.com.

About Soave Enterprises

Soave has a 59-year history of real estate in Detroit, including serving as an investor in the Lofts at Rivertown on East Jefferson and the Randolph Building in Paradise Valley. Soave Enterprises began investing in Corktown in 1998, when the company purchased the Checker Cab business, and subsequently several parcels of land surrounding the building, totaling 4.5 acres. Until breaking ground on the project, the area primarily provided parking for the neighborhood's popular restaurants and bars. To learn more, visit https://www.soave.com/.

About Hunter Pasteur Homes, LLC

Founded in 1999, Hunter Pasteur (HP) has grown to become one of Southeast Michigan's largest and most respected developers. Over the past two decades, HP has built and developed over 2,000 luxury single family homes and multifamily condominiums throughout Metro Detroit, including thriving communities in Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Clarkston, Commerce Township, Detroit, Lake Orion, Novi, Northville, South Lyon, West Bloomfield and many more. HP and The Forbes Company also have over 2,000 luxury multi-family units currently under development, valued at over $1 Billion in costs.. To learn more, visit https://www.hunterpasteur.com/.

About The Forbes Company

Based in Southfield, Michigan, The Forbes Company is a nationally recognized owner, developer and manager of iconic regional shopping centers, recognized throughout their respective markets for their retail innovation, fashion leadership, distinctive architecture and luxury appointment. In addition to Somerset Collection, these properties include: The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; The Mall at Millenia in Orlando; and Waterside Shops in Naples, Florida. To learn more, visit https://www.theforbescompany.com/.

