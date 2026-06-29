STELLAR Broadband Appoints Bill Crow as Vice President of Business Development to Accelerate Multifamily Growth and Expand STELLAR Core

EAST LANSING, Mich., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLAR Broadband, a provider of fiber internet, managed property-wide Wi-Fi, and technology solutions for multifamily and commercial properties, today announced the appointment of Bill Crow as Vice President of Business Development, adding an experienced growth leader as the company continues to expand its multifamily footprint across Michigan.

Crow joins STELLAR at a time when property owners and operators are looking for more than reliable internet access. As multifamily communities face growing pressure to deliver seamless resident connectivity while managing increasingly complex property technology, STELLAR is investing in the leadership and operating tools needed to serve as a stronger long-term partner.

In his new role, Crow will lead STELLAR's business development team, with responsibility for strategic partnerships, market expansion, and growth initiatives. He will also help accelerate the market expansion of STELLAR Core, the company's community technology management platform designed to help property teams better manage community networks, improve day-to-day operations, and make property technology easier to operate.

Crow brings more than 30 years of sales and leadership experience across the telecommunications, technology, and services sectors, including more than 17 years serving multifamily owners and operators. He has held leadership roles at Comcast, Spectrum, Boingo Wireless, and Gigstreem, where he helped build teams, expand market presence, strengthen go-to-market strategy, and improve financial performance.

"STELLAR is at an important stage of growth, and leadership matters," said Richard Laing, President and COO of STELLAR Broadband. "Bill has a strong track record of building teams, creating accountability, and turning strategy into execution. He will help us strengthen our business development team, deepen relationships with owners and operators, and bring STELLAR Core to market in a way that solves real problems for our partners and helps us scale the right way."

"Owners and operators want more than an Internet provider," said Crow. "They want a partner that can simplify connectivity, support property operations, and improve the resident experience. STELLAR has built a strong reputation around service and execution, and I'm excited to help build on that as the company continues to grow."

Serving more than 150 communities, STELLAR continues to expand its network footprint through broader fiber infrastructure investments, including its recently announced partnership with 123NET to expand connectivity between Lansing and Grand Rapids.

About STELLAR Broadband

Founded in 2001, STELLAR Broadband delivers fiber internet, managed Wi-Fi, and technology solutions for multifamily, student housing, planned communities, and commercial properties.

SOURCE STELLAR Broadband