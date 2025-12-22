STELLAR Broadband Launches 10-Gig Fiber Internet at Stone Falls of Ada, Expanding Its Longstanding Partnership with DTN Management Company

ADA, Mich., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLAR Broadband, Michigan's leader in fiber internet and smart technology services, has announced the launch of ultra-fast 10-Gig fiber internet at Stone Falls of Ada, a premier residential community managed by DTN Management Company. This expansion is the latest milestone in a long-standing collaboration between STELLAR and DTN, which dates back to STELLAR's earliest days.

With this launch, Stone Falls of Ada will become one of the first residential communities in West Michigan to offer symmetrical 10-Gig speeds, empowering residents with the digital infrastructure needed for modern living, from remote work and 4K streaming to smart home automation and low-latency gaming.

Residents at Stone Falls now enjoy:

Symmetrical Multi-Gig Fiber Internet up to 10-Gigs

Private, In-Unit Wireless Networks for seamless and secure connectivity

Common Area Wi-Fi across shared spaces and amenities

DIRECTV ® Streaming Services available

Streaming Services available Fully Managed Property-Wide Network Infrastructure built for scalability and smart tech integration

"This launch is another proud chapter in our history with DTN, a partner that shares our passion for innovation and excellence," said Richard Laing, President of STELLAR Broadband. "Stone Falls of Ada now sets the benchmark for fiber-powered living in West Michigan."

Located just minutes from Ada Village, Stone Falls offers a sophisticated yet connected lifestyle for its residents. With STELLAR's turnkey services now powering the community, Stone Falls stands out as a model for future-ready residential development.

"Reliable, high-speed internet has become a core part of how residents live, work and stay connected. Our partnership with STELLAR Broadband helps us deliver a consistent, high-quality experience across many DTN communities, and the 10-Gig launch at Stone Falls of Ada is a great example of that," said Tamirra Hanning of DTN Management Co. "This collaboration allows us to support remote work, streaming and smart home technology while continuing to raise the bar for connected living."

The project at Stone Falls reflects STELLAR's ongoing investment in building smart, connected communities across Michigan and beyond. Today, STELLAR powers more than 150 communities with reliable, enterprise-grade connectivity built specifically for residential and multi-dwelling environments.

