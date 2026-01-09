STELLAR Broadband and 123NET Partner to Expand Fiber Connectivity Between Lansing to Grand Rapids, Strengthening Michigan's Fiber Infrastructure for the Future

LANSING, Mich. and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLAR Broadband, one of Michigan's premier providers of fiber internet and technology solutions for Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs) and planned communities, today announced a strategic partnership with 123NET, a premier provider of fiber internet, colocation and voice services, to expand fiber connectivity from Lansing to Grand Rapids, further strengthening Michigan's fiber infrastructure and preparing communities for the growing bandwidth demands of tomorrow.

The partnership represents a significant multi-million investment in high-density fiber infrastructure, reinforcing both companies shared commitment to strengthening Michigan's fiber network and enabling future-ready connectivity statewide.

In addition to the Lansing to Grand Rapids expansion, STELLAR is also securing capacity on 123NET's newly constructed Southfield-to-Lansing fiber route, creating diverse network paths, increased capacity, and improved reliability for communities and businesses across Michigan.

"Securing a continuous fiber route from Southfield to Grand Rapids is a transformative moment for STELLAR Broadband," said Richard Laing, President and COO of STELLAR Broadband. "We value our partnership with 123NET and the opportunity it creates for STELLAR to expand into new Michigan markets. This investment ensures our customers experience unmatched reliability and ultra-fast connectivity as we continue bringing modern broadband and technology solutions to the communities we serve."

The Lansing to Grand Rapids agreement secures critical capacity on approximately 83 miles of newly constructed, underground high-density optical fiber. When combined with the existing eastern route, the project establishes a total network reach of approximately 225 miles. This seamless, high-capacity loop now links Detroit (Southfield), Lansing and Grand Rapids, creating a resilient backbone designed to connect thousands of new residents, communities, and businesses to the digital future.

"This fiber project provides a second, redundant 123NET route between Lansing and Grand Rapids while also reaching into communities that previously lacked reliable connectivity," said Chuck Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer at 123NET. "Partnering with STELLAR brings value to both companies, but more importantly, strengthens Michigan's connectivity infrastructure and brings more options to area residents, many of whom previously were underserved or unserved."

The expanded network enables STELLAR Broadband to extend ultra-fast, multi-Gigabit fiber services across a broader network of Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs), communities, and businesses from Southfield through Lansing and into Grand Rapids. This investment reinforces STELLAR Broadband's role as a key infrastructure partner in Michigan, helping future-proof communities with the capacity needed to support modern work, education, and next-generation smart-home technologies.

About STELLAR Broadband

Founded in 2001, STELLAR Broadband is one of Michigan's largest residential fiber internet providers, serving more than 150 communities with multi-Gigabit connectivity. STELLAR delivers a full portfolio of broadband and technology services for multi-family, student housing, and planned communities, and welcomes collaboration with property owners, developers, and community associations seeking a modern alternative to traditional providers—offering resilient infrastructure, scalable bandwidth, and fully managed technology solutions designed to elevate the resident and tenant experience.

To learn more, visit www.stellarbb.com.

About 123NET

123NET is a Michigan-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) focused on equipping businesses with an industry-leading data center, network and voice services. Over a dozen Fortune 500 companies and thousands of Michigan businesses trust 123NET to provide them with world-class connectivity. Home of the Grand Rapids and Detroit Internet Exchanges, 123NET operates one of the largest carrier-neutral data centers and peers with technology leaders such as Google, AWS, GM and others.

BUILDING NETWORK TO MAKE MICHIGAN COMMUNITIES AND BUSINESSES THE BEST CONNECTED ON THE PLANET.

