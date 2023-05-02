STELLAR Broadband Expands Gigabit Fiber Internet Service to City View Apartments

LANSING, Mich., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLAR Broadband, a fiber internet service provider, has expanded its service to City View Apartments, a new mixed-use development that includes 172 apartments, a 5,00 square foot fitness and training center, and 13,500 square feet of commercial co-working space in Downtown Lansing. City View is set to become a focal point of the capital city. It is a great place to live, work, and play.

STELLAR Broadband will provide City View residents with high-speed, reliable internet service. The company's fiber optic network can deliver speeds up to 10 gigabits per second, more than enough for streaming video, gaming, and working from home. Committed to providing the best possible service, STELLAR offers a variety of features including 24/7 customer support, a satisfaction guarantee, and a variety of security features.

"STELLAR Broadband's long-standing partnership with WestPac has been successful in delivering the best technologies to meet WestPac's vision and best serve its residents," said Richard Laing, President of STELLAR Broadband.

"Through our partnership with STELLAR, our properties are designed with a full portfolio of the highest quality technologies, including multi-gigabit Internet and managed Wi-Fi, access control and door entry, video surveillance, and more. STELLAR brings it all together seamlessly, so we can focus on what we do best: providing our residents with the best possible experience," said Pat Smith, CEO of WestPac.

"KMG Prestige is committed to optimizing net operating income from the very beginning of the development process. We understand that construction is a temporary phase, but operations are ongoing. That's why we partner with WestPac communities and STELLAR Broadband to build a solid foundation that will delight residents for years to come," said Dave Grinzinger, Regional Vice President at KMG Prestige.

About Spartan Net Co, dba STELLAR Broadband

STELLAR Broadband services over 139 multi-tenant communities with multi-Gigabit fiber internet, providing technology design and installation services across a full portfolio of technologies, including structured wiring, consulting, entry and access control, engineered Wi-Fi, security, voice, television, and various IoT solutions. To learn more, visit: www.stellarbb.com

About WestPac

WestPac is a real estate development and management firm with a 50-year track record of success. They have been involved in over 7 billion dollars in real estate including multi-family, from student housing to memory care for seniors, master planned communities and resorts properties including hotels and condominiums as well as office and retail space. WestPac is committed to developing exceptional investment opportunities with a long-term objective of optimizing yields while safeguarding capital. To learn more, visit: www.WestPaccommunities.com

About KMG Prestige

With comprehensive operating expertise built over three decades of managing properties of all types and sizes throughout North America, KMG Prestige is a recognized leader in the multi-family property management sector. KMG offers a wide range of initiatives designed to enhance property performance and asset value. Their commitment and state-of-the-art operating systems are unmatched in the industry. To learn more, visit: www.kmgprestige.com

