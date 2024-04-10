Stellar Development Foundation's 'Stellar Aid Assist' Nominated for 'Best Use of Web3' in the 28th Annual Webby Awards

Fans can vote online now through April 18th to help SDF win the Webby People's Voice Award

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), the nonprofit organization supporting the development and growth of the Stellar network, today announced that its Stellar Aid Assist solution has been nominated for "Best Use of Web3" in the 28th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet.

Stellar Aid Assist provides organizations, such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), a blockchain powered option to easily and efficiently disburse aid at scale during times of crisis. A first-of-its-kind blockchain solution, Stellar Aid Assist powers instant, transparent, and low-cost transfer of funds in bulk to thousands of recipients — even if they don't have bank accounts. UNHCR, for example, has delivered over $2 million in aid to individuals displaced and impacted by the war in Ukraine through the solution since its pilots launch in December of 2022.

"Nominees like the Stellar Development Foundation are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this year."

In addition to blockchain technology, Stellar Aid Assist leverages the capabilities of USDC stablecoin issuer Circle , money transfer company MoneyGram International , and digital wallet provider Vibrant , in order to make seamless disbursements possible.

As a nominee for "Best Use of Web3," SDF's Stellar Aid Assist is also eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. Supporters can cast their votes online from now until April 18th.

About Stellar

Stellar is more than a blockchain. Powered by a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable network made for everyday financial products and services and a thriving and passionate ecosystem that includes a non-profit organization driven by a mission, Stellar is paving the path to unlock the world's economic potential through blockchain technology. Built with speed and low costs in mind, the Stellar network provides builders and financial institutions worldwide a platform to innovate in decentralized finance, issue assets, and to send and convert currencies in real time creating real world utility. Founded in 2014, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) supports the continued development and growth of the Stellar network and also serves the ecosystem of NGOs, corporations, universities, small businesses, governments, and solo entrepreneurs building on the Stellar network through tooling, funding and strategic collaborations. Together, Stellar is where blockchain meets the real world.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Vox Media, The Hustle, Podcast Movement, It's Nice That, Convince & Convert, The Neuron, The Gradient, Last Week in AI, MKT1, Bens Bites, The Tilt, Orangeletter, AIGA and The Standard Hotel.

SOURCE The Stellar Development Foundation