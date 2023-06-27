Stellar Health and Salud Healthcare Announce New MSO Partnership

Stellar Health and Salud Healthcare Join Forces to Enhance Patient Care through New MSO Partnership

MIAMI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health, a leading healthcare technology company, and Salud Healthcare, a prominent managed care services organization (MSO), have joined forces to enhance the overall healthcare experience for thousands of patients across the country.

This strategic partnership will integrate Salud Healthcare's capabilities with Stellar Health's core technology, enabling a holistic solution for health plans, provider groups, and other healthcare organizations striving to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care. Salud Healthcare has established a strong reputation for providing innovative, outcome-driven management solutions that effectively lower costs and improve the quality of care for patients. By working collaboratively with Stellar Health, Salud Healthcare continues its mission to help healthcare organizations enhance their capabilities and deliver exceptional care that aligns with patient needs.

Jonathan Gruner, CEO of Salud Healthcare, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Stellar Health to further enhance the healthcare landscape. By combining Salud Healthcare's expertise in outcome-driven management solutions with Stellar Health's advanced technology, we aim to empower healthcare organizations to deliver higher-quality, more efficient care to their patients. This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to improving healthcare overall, while meeting the unique needs of our clients and members."

The partnership between Stellar Health and Salud Healthcare brings together two highly innovative companies with complementary strengths and expertise. By combining their respective capabilities, the companies aim to help healthcare organizations deliver higher-quality, more efficient care to their patients. The partnership is a testament to both companies' commitment to improving healthcare overall, while addressing the unique needs of their clients and members.

