Stellar Health Appoints Rebecca Schwietz as New Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health, a healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing value-based care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Schwietz as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Schwietz joins Stellar Health with an impressive background in healthcare operations and strategy. Her extensive experience in managing cross-functional teams, implementing innovative solutions, and optimizing organizational performance will be instrumental in accelerating Stellar Health's performance trajectory and market presence.

"As Stellar Health continues to expand and scale its business, it is crucial to bring aboard the right leadership," said Michael Meng CEO and Co-Founder of Stellar Health. "Rebecca's expertise, strategic mindset, and passion for transforming healthcare align perfectly with our goals. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team and confident that she will play a pivotal role in driving our company's success to new heights."

In her previous role as Vice President of Clinical Performance at Bright Health, a multi-state health insurance and healthcare company, Schwietz spearheaded the development and execution of operational strategies, resulting in enhanced efficiency and performance to support over one million members. She successfully led initiatives that improved product development cycles, streamlined internal processes, and improved customer satisfaction.

During Schwietz 15-year tenure at Healthfirst, she was accountable for Utilization Management, Care Management, Quality, and Clinical Analysis, leading an executive team and overseeing 1.1K employees. In this role, she significantly elevated Healthfirst to attain the foremost position in Medicaid quality rankings, along with 4 Star Medicare Advantage performance over multiple years. Additionally, she played a pivotal role in shaping future-focused decisions and growth objectives, which resulted in remarkable growth from $850M to $10B in annual revenue. Schwietz also aided in the transformation and scaling of operations across divisions to improve efficiency, quality, and greater data-driven decision-making abilities.

"It is an honor to join the Stellar Health team during this exciting phase of growth and innovation," said Schwietz. "Stellar Health has consistently demonstrated its commitment to transforming the way healthcare is delivered, and I am eager to drive operational excellence and customer outcomes. Together, we will advance the company's mission to deliver exceptional value-based care solutions to our customers and an engaging and rewarding experience to provider offices."

With her appointment as COO at Stellar Health, Schwietz is set to leverage her expertise in healthcare operations to optimize processes, drive strategic initiatives, and deliver outstanding value-based care solutions. Her profound understanding of the industry coupled with a proven track record of success position her as a valuable asset to the organization.

To learn more about Rebecca Schwietz's professional background and achievements, please visit her LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rebecca-schwietz/ .

About Stellar Health

Stellar Health is a healthcare technology company committed to revolutionizing value-based care. Through its innovative platform, Stellar Health empowers healthcare providers and organizations to optimize patient care, enhance operational efficiency, and drive better health outcomes. By leveraging advanced analytics, expert algorithms, and real-time data, Stellar Health enables proactive decision-making while streamlining administrative tasks. With a focus on value-based care, Stellar Health is redefining the future of healthcare management.

Media Contact:

Nicole Rounsavall - (916) 749-8213

[email protected]

SOURCE Stellar Health