Stellar Launches New Brand and Website

TORRANCE, Calif., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Digital Design Agency announced the launch of their new brand and website designed to help clients better understand the value that Stellar can help them create with customers, partners and employees.

"Our business has evolved tremendously over the last 5 years," said Stellar CEO, Martin Pedersen, "and it was time to update our brand and website to better reflect where we are today. And communicate how we work with our clients to help them achieve success. Additionally, we've added two new practice areas that capitalize on our team's deep design and technology experience in these verticals."

When asked about the specifics of the new practice offerings, Martin added, "We have seen a growing need across all of our client organizations for thought leadership and digital strategy in specific areas. Software Monetization is tremendously important to any business that uses software—which includes almost every company in operation today. Our on-going relationship with HP Enterprise, now entering its 5th year, and our role in helping them create a Customer Web Portal to handle all of their global software licensing, has given us incredible depth of experience in this area. We have also seen a spike in demand for EX—Enterprise User Experience—as large-scale businesses attempt to respond to the 'consumerization' of the B2B space. Last, but not least, we see tremendous opportunities in the emerging digital healthcare space. And our team has truly deep experience with some of the world's best-known healthcare, biotech and pharma brands."

On the timing of the roll-out, Stellar's Managing Director, Miguel Echegaray said, "It's the right offering, at the right time and it creates access to a wealth of experience and strategic thinking that only Stellar can offer. We are very excited to put all of this expertise in play for our clients."

Stellar's new Creative Director, David Vegezzi, played a large roll in the brand and website refresh. "We wanted to give the brand a little more personality and contemporize the identity by updating the typography and logomark. With all of the new, emerging tech that has come on the scene in the last year, we wanted to give the site a forward-leaning, technology vibe. Without making it feel 'impersonal.' I think we hit the mark with the new design."

Director of Strategy and UX, Jason Widmann summed the efforts up: "We wanted to deliver a simple, streamlined experience that communicates what we do and quickly illustrates how we can put our team's deep experience to work for you. Our goal for the new site was 'Everything you need, nothing you don't.'"

You can view Stellar's refreshed brand and updated website at www.stellaragency.com. Be sure to check out the new agency anthem video and visit the Software Monetization page to get more information on how Stellar can help you build revenue, reduce internal costs and create operational efficiency.

