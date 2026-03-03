Stellar MLS Names Longtime Executive Shayne Fairley CEO

Strategic appointment reinforces stability while driving the next phase of growth for the organization

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar MLS announced the official appointment of Shayne Fairley, a longtime leader within the organization, as Chief Executive Officer. For more than two decades, Fairley has been a driving force behind the growth and evolution of Stellar MLS, the largest multiple listing service in Florida and Puerto Rico, and one of the most influential in the United States.

After joining Stellar MLS in May 2005, Fairley advanced through roles in training, compliance, data services, and operations. This progression gave him a deep, firsthand understanding of the organization and its various stakeholders. Since being named Chief Operations Officer in 2017, he has led strategic operational growth, championed customer-focused initiatives, and played a central role in elevating Stellar MLS's national and global presence.

In July 2025, Stellar MLS announced Fairley would be the successor to the then CEO, Merri Jo Cowen, who will continue to serve in a strategic advisory role while also transitioning to a full-time leadership role at Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), the organization's global MLS advisory subsidiary that launched in 2024.

"Shayne possesses a deep understanding of Stellar MLS and a leadership style rooted in trust, innovation, and service, which will serve him well as he steps into the role of CEO," said Cowen. "Over the last few months, as we have been preparing for this transition, he has proven to be the best person for the job. I have every confidence that he will build on our strong foundation and continue to lead the organization forward."

Fairley has been instrumental in shaping Stellar MLS's vision and advancing its mission to deliver innovative solutions and trusted, standardized data to more than 80,000 customers across Orlando, Tampa, and other areas of Florida, as well as Puerto Rico. Under his leadership, Stellar MLS will continue to expand customer value, set new benchmarks for MLS excellence, and invest in tools that ensure seamless, equitable access to its products and services.

Fairley has nurtured a company culture that drives Stellar MLS's ongoing success and growth in the industry. He has been instrumental in promoting inclusivity and consistently demonstrates his commitment to the professional development and well-being of his team. Stellar MLS has been recognized for its efforts in empowering individuals and fostering a sense of shared purpose, having received the Top Workplaces honor from The Orlando Sentinel for four consecutive years (2022–2025).

In 2026, Fairley was elected to the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) Board of Directors, furthering his commitment to the broader real estate industry. He also serves on the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Board of Directors, collaborating with industry peers to advance technology and data standards.

Outside of day-to-day operations, Fairley is active in Stellar MLS's philanthropic efforts through Stellar Cares, supporting community and real estate organizations through initiatives such as Clean Up Florida Waters and Special Olympics Florida.

"I am excited about the next stage of Stellar MLS's successful journey, and I look forward to continuing to focus on the priorities we have held for many years: putting our customers first, advancing innovation, and continuing to lead the MLS forward as we help shape the future of real estate in the markets we serve," said Fairley. "I've had the privilege of working closely with Merri Jo for more than 17 years. She leads with vision and heart, and that balance of strategy and genuine care is something I intend to carry forward. My focus will be on delivering exceptional value to our brokers while continuing to position Stellar MLS to lead as the industry evolves."

Stellar MLS is the multiple listing service for real estate professionals who value clarity, stability, and support in a real estate market and industry defined by change. As the largest multiple listing service in the state of Florida and among the largest and most influential in the U.S., Stellar MLS serves more than 80,000 customers and supports real estate agents and brokers across 20 REALTOR® associations in Central and Southwest Florida and Puerto Rico. Its extensive footprint allows Stellar MLS to deliver a broader suite of cutting-edge products and services, and more opportunities for customers to do business than almost any other MLS. Stellar MLS creates conditions within which real estate professionals can succeed, the housing market can thrive, and people who seek homeownership have every opportunity to achieve it.

