Stellar named Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar was recognised as the Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at St. Regis Singapore on 14 November.

Mr. Krishna Baidya, Head of Customer Contact Research, Digital Transformation Practice - Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan noted that Stellar's impressive track record on shared growth strategy that embraces innovation to deliver business outcomes at scale and aligned with future needs has been instrumental to its success. The company has also utilised automation capabilities via the deployment of RPA and AI-powered virtual assistants, allowing organisations to efficiently optimise their customer experience strategies in an omnichannel environment.

He also said that Stellar continues to dominate the market with its years of experience in providing customised solutions through its unique blend of technology expertise, best-in-class processes, and exceptional people who enable value-added outcomes for customers through right-shoring amid heightening competition.

"Recognised for its broad right-shore capabilities portfolio in Australia and proven ability to provide end-to-end services, Stellar's continued success in the customer contact outsourcing market in Australia is a result of its focus on people and the quality of experience, driving business outcomes. Focusing on delivering technology-led solutions, the company allowed clients to optimise their customer strategy through digital transformation," he added.

These initiatives have enabled Stellar to sustain its growth momentum by securing new clients while encouraging organic growth in the existing customer base, yielding great success in areas beyond the government sector, such as travel, utilities, healthcare, and telecommunications.

"Stellar is proud and pleased to once again be awarded the Outsourcing Contact Service Provider of the Year by Frost and Sullivan for the 8th time in a row. This award recognizes the continued growth and transformation of Stellar from our past 21 year heritage as an outsource provider to a global customer experience company with the capacity to extend a range of skills and services to optimize customer contact and customer experience including Intelligence and automation technologies, consulting services, and of course highly skilled agents," said David Stone, Chief Growth Officer at Stellar.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practice Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Stellar



Stellar is a leading CX organization, operating across Asia Pacific, USA and South Africa. Going beyond traditional BPO, Stellar designs and deploys solutions anchored around the delivery of exceptional customer experiences through its outsourcing, consulting and digital businesses. For over 20 years, Stellar has designed solutions that respond to the changing needs and expectations voiced by customers and employees alike. Understanding our partners' strategic drivers and business goals enables us to hone the right solution, augmenting humans with technology to bring out the best in both. With expertise across multiple industries and key business functions, we deliver outstanding experiences, driving innovation to improve the way business is done.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.



For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

