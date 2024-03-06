Stellar® Releases Mac Data Recovery 12v with Enhanced UI & Improved Capabilities

The latest power-packed version focuses on simplified data retrieval with the help of improved features. It introduces a completely new UI for smooth and efficient data recovery.

HOUSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar®, a global data care leader, announced the launch of the 12th version of its flagship Mac Data Recovery software. The new release boasts of improved features to enable faster and smoother data recovery. The highlight of the present version is an all-new, modern and flexible user interface supporting personalized themes for mac users.

Stellar Data Recovery for Mac

The new version brings improved data recovery results for files, folders, documents, e-mails, photos, music & other important data across diverse data loss scenarios including accidental deletion, drive formatting, system crash, unrecognized volume etc. It can quickly recover data from FileVault encrypted storage devices, emptied 'Trash,' encrypted APFS partitions along with support for 4k drive.

A number of user-friendly features have been added to the software for enabling easy retrieval of data. The users can preview and easily access data with the help of 'On-the-Fly' creation of Classic tree and File Type tree during a scan. With the new "pause and resume" scan, they can pause a scan, save the recoverable files and resume the scan.

The 12th release is fully compatible and optimized for the latest macOS Sonoma 14.0 edition. Additionally, it can run on Mac devices powered by the latest Apple M3 chip without the need to disable the SIP or add the KEXT. The release also supports fragmented MOV & MP4 video recovery for removable thumb drives and memory cards.

In addition to data recovery, multimedia repair functionalities have been refined in the latest release. The improved in-built photo and video repair utilities are available with the Premium and Technician editions. The Technician edition is also equipped with newly-added, advanced file recovery capabilities. These include virtual machine recovery for VMDK, VDI, VHD and VHDX file types and extended support for Linux file system such as EXT2, EXT3, EXT4.

"We have constantly evolved our products to match the ever-changing storage hardware landscape and improve their existing capabilities to ensure a comprehensive and secure data recovery process," said Mr. Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar®.

"With continuous functional upgrades, enhanced user interface, and elevated efficiency, we aim to equip the IT administrators and the home users with a do-it-all data care software that is fast and reliable at the same time," he further added.

Pricing & Availability

The Stellar® Mac Data Recovery software is available in different editions online. Starting from a free edition to the most advanced Technician edition, the users can select the right product based on their needs. They can download the free edition online and experience the new UI at absolutely no cost. The free edition allows recovery of up to 1 GB of lost or deleted Mac files without purchasing the software. The users can easily upgrade to a higher edition any time. For more information of the product: https://www.stellarinfo.com/data-recovery-mac.php

About Stellar®

Established in 1993, Stellar® is a global data care leader. The ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair, and professional in-lab services. Stellar® combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions that fulfill niche and broad data care needs in enterprise and consumer segments. Stellar® is headquartered in India, with offices in New Jersey, the USA, and Europe.

Contact Information

Afroz Alam

Voice: +1 877 778 6087

Mailto: [email protected]

SOURCE Stellar