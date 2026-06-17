Stellar® Repair for Outlook Advances PST Repair with Improved Capabilities

New version simplifies PST repair by auto detecting PST files that need repairing and adds a feature to export to Microsoft 365 and Exchange Server.

HOUSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar®, a global leader in data care solutions, has announced the latest upgrade to Stellar Repair for Outlook software. Designed to simplify PST repair and improve mailbox recovery outcomes, the enhanced version helps users repair and restore mailbox items from corrupt and inaccessible Outlook PST files while preserving mailbox integrity and minimizing the risk of data loss.

Stellar Repair for Outlook Product Box Shot

While Microsoft's Inbox Repair Tool (ScanPST.exe) helps address basic PST file corruption issues, Stellar Repair for Outlook is designed for more complex mailbox repair scenarios. The software repairs PST files and restores emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, journals, notes, and attachments while providing a complete preview of mailbox items before saving.

Built to handle severely corrupted, oversized, and encrypted PST files, Stellar Repair for Outlook delivers comprehensive mailbox restoration with speed and reliability.

The upgraded version also enables direct export of repaired mailbox data to Microsoft 365 (Office 365) and Exchange Server. This enhancement eliminates additional migration steps and accelerates mailbox restoration into production environments, making repair operations more efficient for organizations managing large mailboxes and high-volume support requests.

"When mailbox corruption impacts business continuity, professionals need a solution that goes beyond basic PST file repair. Stellar Repair for Outlook restores critical mailbox data from damaged PST files while maintaining integrity and accessibility. With this latest release, we have further simplified the repair experience, improved performance, and expanded options for restoring and managing mailbox data," said Sunil Chandna, Founder & CEO of Stellar.

For users, this translates to fewer manual steps and faster turnaround on mailbox repair needs, particularly in high-volume environments where the time taken to repair mailbox items directly impacts business continuity.

Additionally, the latest upgrade introduces a range of enhancements that improve usability, performance, and data accuracy:

Support for Unicode characters in attachment names during preview and post-saving, improving compatibility for multilingual users.





Introduced an "Apply Filter" option in the Live Exchange saving feature to enable selective mailbox export and streamlined recovery workflows.





Updated the "Deleted Items" option to remain unchecked by default, offering better user control and reducing the risk of unintended data recovery operations.

The updated version of Stellar Repair for Outlook is now available. For users who prefer a browser-based option, Stellar also offers a free Online PST Repair service, capable of repairing PST files up to 500 MB with no software installation required.

About Stellar:

With foundation laid in 1993, Stellar® today is a market leader in Data Care Services. With expertise in Data Recovery, Data Erasure, Mailbox Conversion, & File Repair Software, Online Solutions and In-Lab Services, we serve 3 Million+ customers in over 190 countries. We build trustworthy technology marked by the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, NIST certifications, and HIPAA verification.

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SOURCE Stellar Data Recovery