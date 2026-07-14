Stellar® Repair for Video Delivers Faster, Smarter Repair with Expanded Support for Modern Video Formats

Latest release enhances repair success across smartphones, drones, cameras, and professional recording devices with broader codec compatibility and improved performance.

KATY, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar®, a global leader in data care solutions, today announced a major enhancement to Stellar Repair for Video, delivering broader support for modern video formats, faster repair performance, and improved repair success across today's most widely used recording devices.

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As smartphones, drones, action cameras, other cameras, and professional recording systems continue to adopt newer video codecs and formats, repairing corrupted videos has become increasingly complex. The latest version of Stellar Repair for Video addresses these challenges through significant enhancements, enabling users to repair damaged videos with greater accuracy while preserving their original quality, resolution, and integrity.

The release expands support for a broader range of modern video codecs, enabling the software to repair a wider variety of corrupted video files. Newly supported and enhanced codecs include:

HEVC (H.265/HVC1) – Widely used by 4K cameras, drones, smartphones (iPhone), GoPro, CCTV. One of the most important modern codecs. AVC1 (H.264) – The most common video codec worldwide. Used by almost every smartphone, DSLR, webcam, and social media platform. AV01 (AV1) – Next-generation open-source codec used by YouTube, Netflix, modern browsers, and new devices. MP4A (AAC) – Standard audio codec inside MP4 files. Used in videos recorded by phones and cameras. MP4V – MPEG-4 Visual codec found in older MP4 videos and legacy devices. WMV3 – Microsoft Windows Media Video codec, common in legacy Windows recordings. MJPG (Motion JPEG) – Frequently used by webcams, CCTV systems, dashcams, and industrial cameras. MPGA (MPEG Audio) – MPEG Layer audio codec used for media files and broadcasts. WMA2 – Windows Media Audio codec commonly paired with WMV files. TWOS – Uncompressed PCM audio codec often found in professional QuickTime/MOV recordings.

"Video technology is rapidly evolving, with modern devices producing higher-quality content using sophisticated codecs and recording formats," said Sunil Chandna, Founder & CEO of Stellar. "Stellar ensures that the users can successfully repair valuable and critical videos regardless of how they were created. These recent upgrades significantly expand our repair capabilities and performance and give users greater confidence when video corruption or damage occurs."

For users who prefer not to install desktop software, Stellar also offers Stellar Online Video Repair, a secure browser-based service that enables users to upload files up to 5GB and repair corrupted video files online from desktops, laptops, and mobile devices, giving users the flexibility to restore damaged videos conveniently anytime, anywhere FREE up to 100MB.

The latest enhancements are available across both Stellar Repair for Video desktop editions for Windows and Mac and the online repair service. The desktop version is available in multiple Standard, Professional, and Premium editions to meet different user requirements. The software includes a free trial version that allows users to scan and preview 20% of the repairable video files before purchase.

About Stellar:

With foundation laid in 1993, Stellar® today is a market leader in Data Care Services. With expertise in Data Recovery, Data Erasure, Mailbox Conversion, & File Repair Software, Online Solutions and In-Lab Services, we serve 3 Million+ customers in over 190 countries. We build trustworthy technology marked by the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, NIST certifications, and HIPAA verification.

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SOURCE Stellar Data Recovery