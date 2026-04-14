Stellar® Launches Web-Based Tools to Simplify Online Mailbox Conversion

Convert OST, MBOX, and OLM mailboxes online — no software installation needed.

HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar®, a global provider of data care solutions, has introduced its Online Mailbox Conversion platform, allowing users to convert mailboxes directly through a secure browser interface. This new offering simplifies a common challenge faced by professionals and businesses: converting data between incompatible formats. Users can now perform essential conversions without installing full-scale desktop tools.

Stellar® has launched free web-based mailbox conversion turning OST, MBOX, and OLM files into accessible formats right from your browser.

Traditionally, mailbox conversion tasks require specialized software and technical setup. Stellar's online platform eliminates these barriers by enabling fast, secure conversions through a lightweight web interface. Built on Stellar's proven technology, the platform ensures complete accuracy and data integrity throughout every conversion — so businesses and professionals can trust that no data is lost or corrupted in the process.

"While dealing with Mailbox Conversions in the transition phase, data compatibility challenges affect businesses and individuals alike," said Sunil Chandna, Founder & CEO of Stellar. "Stellar Online Conversion Tools are designed to provide immediate access to essential conversion capabilities, allowing users to access their data bypassing the need for complex tools or software installations."

Available here: Stellar Online Converter

The FREE Stellar Online Conversion tool allows users to convert OST, MBOX, and OLM mailbox files into accessible formats through a secure web interface. In many enterprise environments, software usage is restricted until IT-approved — a process that can delay critical business operations. With Stellar's online service, users bypass lengthy software approval cycles and gain immediate, secure access to mailbox data directly from the browser — on any device, without installation.

Ideal For

IT administrators handling email migrations

Professionals accessing archived mailboxes created with legacy software

Users switching between email platforms

Legal and compliance teams with eDiscovery needs requiring rapid access to archived mailbox data

Organizations accessing employee mailbox data following a merger or acquisition

The web-based approach ensures device and operating system independence, making the tools accessible from any environment while maintaining secure file processing protocols. Stellar Online Conversion Tools are available in both FREE and paid plans. The FREE plan offers essential conversions for immediate needs, while paid plans unlock higher file size limits and priority processing. As an extension of Stellar's renowned desktop software lineup, the same proven conversion capability trusted by millions is now available as a seamless online service.

Through this launch, Stellar continues expanding its web-based ecosystem of data care services, delivering reliable solutions designed for speed, accessibility, and modern digital workflows.

About Stellar: With foundation laid in 1993, Stellar® today is a market leader in Data Care Services. With expertise in Data Recovery, Data Erasure, Mailbox Conversion, & File Repair Software, Online Solutions and In-Lab Services, we serve 3 Million+ customers in over 190 countries. We build trustworthy technology marked by the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, NIST certifications, and HIPAA verification.

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SOURCE Stellar Data Recovery