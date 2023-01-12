Stellar Service Brands Ends the Year with Territory Expansion, Several Awards, and New HQ Location

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Service Brands , a multi-brand residential and commercial service organization that includes Restoration 1 , bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , The Driveway Company and Softroc , ends the year with 56 franchise agreements awarded across all brands, the relocation of its headquarters to Dallas, new executive leadership and multiple awards.

"Over the past year, Stellar Service Brands has grown and evolved, and our success demonstrates the strength of our franchise concepts," said Sherry Rose, chief executive officer of Stellar Service Brands. "As we continue to work together, our network has grown stronger and better serves our communities. Customers place their trust in our network because we simply put them first."

Highlights across the Stellar Service Brands network in 2022 include:

Stellar Service Brands:

Relocation of Stellar Service Brands HQ to Dallas ;

to ; Named Jessica Wescott chief operating officer and chief financial officer;

chief operating officer and chief financial officer; Named Caleb Ward vice president of finance;

vice president of finance; Held annual convention in Fort Worth, TX.

Celebrated and honored nearly 60 women at Women in the Trades ' gathering at 2022 Convention;

' gathering at 2022 Convention; Announced Sherry Rose as one of the top 10 women to watch in the "Women of Wonder" issue by Franchise Dictionary Magazine;

Restoration 1:

bluefrog Plumbing + Drain:

Awarded over 15 franchise agreements;

Set to expand its presence in Massachusetts ;

The Driveway Company:

Awarded three franchise agreements, with expansion in Solano County, CA ; Cumming, GA ; and West Chester, PA ;

; ; and ; Ranked 62 in Entrepreneur's 2022 Top New and Emerging Franchises list;

Softroc:

Awarded over 10 franchise agreements, with expansion in Atlanta, GA ; Lubbock, TX ; Naperville, IL ; Melbourne, FL ; Waco, TX ; Coral Springs, FL ; Orlando FL ; The Woodlands, TX ;

About Stellar Service Brands

Based in Dallas, Texas, Stellar Service Brands is a holding company that includes Restoration 1 , an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services; bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , a trusted franchise in plumbing repair and installation; The Driveway Company , a leading franchise for concrete driveway repair and maintenance; and Softroc , a provider of poured in place rubber surfacing. Together, they include more than 525 franchise locations awarded across the U.S. With the investment and support of MPK Equity Partners, Stellar plans to continue expanding by adding brands that share the company's goal of providing exceptional home and commercial services.

