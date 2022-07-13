Stellar Service Brands Marks the First Half of 2022 with Territory Expansion, Several Awards, and New Leadership

WACO, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Service Brands, a multi-brand residential and commercial service organization that includes Restoration 1 , bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , The Driveway Company and Softroc , ends the first half of 2022 with multiple awards, 40 franchise agreements awarded across all brands and new leadership under Sherry Rose as Chief Executive Officer and Jessica Wescott as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

"It was a dynamic beginning to the first half of 2022 by bringing all our brands together for the first time at our annual convention in Fort Worth to recognize our amazing franchisees, share best practices, as well as the transition to new leadership," said Sherry Rose, chief executive officer of Stellar Service Brands. "Our success demonstrates the strength of our franchise network as well as the value we provide as a multi-brand service provider. As the year progresses, we will continue to invest in our people and franchise brands."

Highlights across the Stellar Service Brands network from January to June 2022 include:

Stellar Service Brands 2022 Convention, Fort Worth, Texas :

Recognized and honored nearly 60 " Women in the Trades ";

"; Celebrated highest earning and top performing franchisees ;

Restoration 1:

Awarded 19 franchise agreements since January 2022 , with over 385 sold in 41 states;

, with over 385 sold in 41 states; Ranked 322 in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 ;

magazine's ; Featured on Season 11 of CBS's " Undercover Boss ";

bluefrog Plumbing + Drain:

Awarded over 9 franchises since January 2022 ;

; Set to expand its presence in Massachusetts ;

The Driveway Company:

Softroc:

Awarded over 10 franchises since January 2022 ;

To learn more about opening a franchise with Stellar Service Brands, visit Restoration 1 , bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , The Driveway Company , or Softroc .

About Stellar Service Brands

Based in Waco, Texas, Stellar Service Brands is a holding company that includes Restoration 1 , an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services; bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , a trusted franchise in plumbing repair and installation; The Driveway Company , a leading franchise for concrete driveway repair and maintenance; and Softroc , a provider of poured in place rubber surfacing. Together, they include more than 465 franchise locations awarded across the U.S. With the investment and support of MPK Equity Partners, Stellar plans to continue expanding by adding brands that share the company's goal of providing exceptional home and commercial services.

