Stellar Service Brands Names Devin Hughes Vice President of Franchise Development

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Service Brands ("Stellar"), a multi-brand residential and commercial service organization that includes Restoration 1 , bluefrog Plumbing + Drain and Softroc , has named Devin Hughes as vice president of franchise development. With over 12 years of franchising experience, Hughes will play a crucial role in advancing growth opportunities across all three brands.

"As the demand for businesses in the home services industry continues to grow, we are excited to welcome Devin to the Stellar Service Brands team," said Sherry Rose, CEO of Stellar Service Brands. "With many untapped markets ripe for development, his extensive experience in franchise development and sales, combined with his dedication to helping entrepreneurs achieve their goals, make him a perfect fit."

Over the course of his career thus far, he has sold more than 300 new franchise units and secured 220+ units in the past four years alone. In addition, he has trained and developed comprehensive sales teams and processes, built extensive candidate marketing strategies and broker connections and developed a sophisticated area development sales program.

Before joining Stellar Service Brands, Hughes served as senior director of franchise development at Driven Brands focusing on the Meineke Car Care brand. He has also held positions at Senior Helpers, UniFirst and Alliance Franchise Brands. Hughes earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Texas Southern University and is also a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) by the International Franchise Association (IFA).

"Franchise development is much more than just a business transaction, it is a transformative journey that focuses on empowering individuals to succeed," said Hughes "As someone who is deeply passionate about helping people thrive by starting their own business, I am excited to work closely with our franchisees, cultivate strong relationships, and bring on the right franchise partners to help us grow our brands. I am also looking forward to working with brands that have low initial investments and operate in recession-resistant, needs-based, and high-growth markets."

To learn more about Stellar Service Brands, visit Stellarservicebrands.com

About Stellar Service Brands

Based in Dallas, Texas, Stellar Service Brands is a holding company that includes Restoration 1 , an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services; bluefrog Plumbing + Drain , a trusted franchise in plumbing repair and installation; and Softroc , a provider of poured in place rubber surfacing. Together, they include more than 525 franchise locations awarded across the U.S. With the investment and support of MPK Equity Partners, Stellar plans to continue expanding by adding brands that share the company's goal of providing exceptional home and commercial services.

SOURCE Stellar Service Brands